Peruvian blueberry seminar examines market trends, genetics, and logistics

The first day of the XXXIX International Blueberry Seminar in Lima examined market signals, production structure in Peru, and price and value dynamics in the blueberry sector. The event brought together producers, exporters, researchers, and technology companies linked to the crop. Discussions connected global trade flows with production realities in Peru and market price behavior.

Three presentations during the business morning on March 11 addressed decision-making for the upcoming season. The analysis focused on aligning consumer demand with production efficiency and operational execution at the origin. Presenters emphasized the use of technical criteria and data in a market that requires a consistent supply.

Gonzalo Salinas, Senior FAR Analyst at Rabobank, analyzed consumption trends and market destinations. He noted that blueberries have become a global fruit available year-round. According to the analysis, consumer purchasing behavior is increasingly linked to predictability and freshness. Salinas identified four factors shaping market preference. These include convenience, product quality linked to new varieties, condition maintained along the supply chain, and consistency supported by coordinated sourcing strategies.

The national production context in Peru was addressed by Luis Miguel Vegas, general manager of ProBlueberries. He reviewed the production matrix and the need for strategic renewal, driven by varietal replacement and logistics efficiency. Peruvian industry has grown by nearly 30 per cent annually over the last decade and supplies a large share of the blueberry market in the United States.

Vegas noted that the sector should monitor developments in Morocco and China. Morocco has expanded exports, while China continues to strengthen its domestic production. Vegas also recommended expanding market destinations through participation in international trade fairs. He pointed to potential external risks, including the war in the Middle East, rising oil prices, global economic slowdown, and possible El Niño effects on production.

Pablo Cortes, sales manager at Agronometrics, discussed price formation and value drivers. Cortes highlighted genetics as a factor influencing market value.

"Consumers' willingness to pay more for premium dining experiences may be generating additional revenue for the industry, with buyers and importers further compensating producers for this type of fruit. Top-tier varieties are fetching increasingly higher prices, possibly reflecting mature orchards and a greater supply of quality fruit, allowing end consumers to reward what they prefer."

The seminar also included a trade exhibition at the Lima Convention Center, with companies showcasing genetics, biotechnology, substrates, irrigation systems, post-harvest technology, and digital farm management tools. The exhibition area hosted meetings between producers, exporters, logistics operators, and suppliers.

Companies such as Planasa, Lucas Biotech, and Projar participated in the event. The meeting combined technical analysis, technology exchange, and business networking.

Seminar discussions concluded that the blueberry sector is entering a stage in which operational efficiency, logistics performance, genetics, and market data influence competitiveness in global trade.

Source: Blueberries consulting