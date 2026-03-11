Viva Fresh announces education session keynote speaker

The future of fresh produce opportunity takes center stage at Viva Fresh 2026 as the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) announces futurist economist Richard Kottmeyer as this year's Education Session Keynote Speaker. Kottmeyer will kick off Viva Fresh's Friday education programming on April 17 with a 90-minute session designed to challenge and equip produce industry leaders to think about not just opportunities for today, but for the decade ahead.

His session will explore the "consumomics" of fresh produce, examining how shifts in public policy, economic forces, healthcare priorities, and consumer behavior directly impact how fresh produce is sold and merchandised. Rather than reacting to short-term policy swings, attendees will gain a roadmap to future-proof businesses for the next five to 10 years.

"Viva Fresh has always been about delivering meaningful education that moves our industry forward," said Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of TIPA. "Richard will challenge us to think beyond immediate disruption and focus on strategies that position companies for the next decade. This is about staying ahead, not catching up."

As group chief strategy officer and global practice lead for food, agriculture & nutrition at FutureBridge, Kottmeyer advises CEOs, boards, investors and governments on structural shifts shaping the global food system. With leadership experience spanning investment banking, consulting, and high-level advisory roles intersecting food, healthcare, and security, he brings a macroeconomic perspective to the produce industry.

© Viva Fresh Expo

L-R: Richard Kottmeyer, Sabrina DeLay

Joining Kottmeyer at Viva Fresh will be Sabrina DeLay, chief of staff to the chief strategy officer & global head of food & agriculture at FutureBridge. A seasoned strategic leader with experience spanning global program management and distinguished public-sector service, including as a Presidential Management Fellow. Together, Kottmeyer and DeLay will chart a roadmap and ignite a conversation that disrupts traditional sales and merchandising practices to uncover economic possibilities.

"The produce industry sits at the intersection of policy, economics, and human behavior," said Galeazzi. "Richard and Sabrina will help leaders connect strategy to execution, translating big-picture shifts into practical decisions that strengthen resilience, competitiveness, and long-term growth."

Viva Fresh education programming is free and included with registration. The Consumomics keynote will be on Friday, April 17 at 8:30 am, following the Meet & Greet breakfast.

Now in its 11th year, the event will take place April 16–18, 2026 and bring together growers, shippers, importers, retailers, and foodservice leaders for high-impact education, a vibrant trade show floor, retail engagement, and unmatched networking opportunities.

Registration is now open, with exclusive opportunities for buyers, exhibitors, and sponsors.

