Food processor brings cooker production in-house and launches dual-zone blancher

After years of development, Tummers Food Processing Solutions has announced a significant milestone: the company has now fully taken the production of cookers, coolers, and blanchers in-house. This strategic move has enhanced its manufacturing independence and led to the development of the E2E (Emission to Energy) dual-zone blancher.

By bringing these machines into in-house production, Tummers states it can achieve faster delivery times, greater quality control, and increased flexibility in meeting customer demands. Over the past year, several blanching lines have been delivered to clients around the globe, with new machines being assembled at the company's Hoogerheide facility on a regular basis.

The E2E dual-zone blancher is designed for energy efficiency, ease of maintenance, and product performance. It reflects the company's focus on automated "lights off" factory concepts, where intelligent systems and advanced process control are integrated into production environments.

Tummers indicates that developments under its "Step into the Future" concept are increasingly reflected in its expanding machinery portfolio.

For more information:

Dianne Bosters

Tummers Group

Email: [email protected]

www.tummers.nl