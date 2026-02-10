A Turkish paper packaging manufacturer is targeting the Dutch, German, and Belgian markets for their potato mesh bags, says Ekin Ceylan, export sales representative of Artpack Ambalaj: "Our potato mesh bags are very special. Based on our research into the target needs of the market, we entered this market by utilizing our high-level capacity to produce quality products. For these bags, we decided to focus on the German, Belgian, and Dutch markets due to the demand in these countries. In general, consumers are familiar with mesh potato bags and are highly interested in these products due to their eco-friendly and recyclable nature. We deliver the products to our customers without any issues, and they have been on the shelves for a long time."

To combat moisture, the company uses special wet-strength paper, Ceylan explains. "These potato bags are produced with mesh or nine holes according to customer requests. Having a mesh window or nine holes in the middle of the bags makes the product inside the bag visible. At the same time, these windows also help the products to ventilate. At the same time, in general, for such vegetable bags, in case the products are moist, we use paper that is more resistant to moisture, known as wet-strength paper. Due to the structure of this special paper, even if the products inside the bag are moist, the bag will be more durable."

"Our company aims to offer our customers more innovative products by investing in new machinery. In recent years, we have invested in new machinery for innovative plastic mesh or cotton mesh bags. We have also invested in new printing machines. This has enabled us to expand our printing capacity for larger-sized bags."

Artpack actually is a company under the umbrella of a group of companies: "We operate under Sanat Group, producing and exporting paper packaging products. Among the group companies, we also serve our customers with flexible plastic packaging products through Sanat Ambalaj and Artsan Ambalaj. As Artpack Paper Packaging, we established our organization in the city of Izmir in 2019. With our 20,000 m² factory site and an additional 10,000 m² warehouse site, we can provide high-quality service to our customers from two separate locations. As a paper packaging bag manufacturer, we ship our products worldwide. Our products not only serve the fresh produce industry, but also textile, flour producers, pet food, and many other sectors," Ceylan concludes.

