Canadian processor expands portfolio with potato equipment acquisition

Vancouver-based FPS Food Process Solutions has announced the addition of Southern Fabrication Works to its operations, expanding its presence in food processing equipment manufacturing.

Southern Fabrication Works is active in the design and manufacture of industrial food processing systems and is established in the potato processing segment. The company specialises in integrated equipment systems and project engineering.

Through the integration, FPS will incorporate hydro-cutting systems, water knife technology, water recycling, waste-handling systems, and plant engineering expertise into its processing portfolio. The addition supports FPS's focus on complete processing solutions.

"The SFW family is super excited to partner with a progressive company such as FPS, which shares a similar ideology. The FPS team has been extremely welcoming and respectful. We appreciate the value they place in all their partnerships and look forward to contributing to their global initiatives," said Neil Justesen, President and Owner of Southern Fabrication Works.

"FPS has always aimed to provide full End-to-End solutions for our customers," said Jeffrey Chang, President, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. "The timing was right to join forces. We're pleased to welcome a trusted and respected name into our group."

The development strengthens FPS's equipment offering within the potato processing sector and expands its technological capabilities in cutting and water management systems.

