"European expansion reflects our vision to lead the evolution of PLU identification worldwide"

Accu-Label announces the establishment of Accu-Label Europe B.V., marking a milestone in the company's global growth strategy and its long-term commitment to sustainable innovation within the fresh produce industry.

The establishment of a dedicated European entity reflects Accu-Label's response to rapidly increasing sustainability expectations and regulatory developments across the region. "Demand for compostable, environmentally responsible PLU labeling solutions continues to grow as retailers, growers, and packers seek alternatives to traditional stickers without compromising performance or traceability", says Arie Kamp, who has been appointed Managing Director of Accu-Label Europe B.V. to lead this European expansion.

With over 30 years of international experience in horticulture automation, packaging solutions, and operational leadership, Arie brings a unique combination of strategic vision, technical expertise, and market knowledge to the organization.

© Accu-Label BV

"Global growth is not just about expansion—it is about responsibility, proximity, and long-term partnership," says Arie. "By establishing a strong European presence, we are able to work closer with customers, better understand regional requirements, and accelerate the adoption of compostable and sustainable PLU labeling solutions that support a more responsible future for fresh produce."

With the establishment of Accu-Label Europe B.V., the company further strengthens its ability to deliver high-performance labeling technologies, localized market support, and tailored solutions aligned with European sustainability objectives.

"Our investment in international growth reflects our long-term vision, to lead the evolution of PLU identification worldwide while maintaining the quality, service, and innovation our partners trust. The future of fresh produce labeling is global—and Accu-Label remains committed to helping shape that future through innovation, service excellence, and sustainable technology."

