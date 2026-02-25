Sustainable net packaging systems presented for fresh produce sector

At Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin, sustainable and practical packaging solutions were a focus in the fruit and vegetable sector. Trade visitors discussed efficiency, resource conservation, and process reliability – topics shaping the industry. With its certified net-pak® complete system and the new Somi net clipper, Poly-clip System presented solutions designed to combine ecological aspects with cost considerations.

© polyclip

'The response from industry and trade has been very positive,' says Dr. Alexander Giehl, CEO of Poly-clip System. 'Sustainable packaging only delivers when it is reliable, flexible, and operationally efficient. With net-pak, we offer this combination – designed for practical use and suitable for a variety of fruit and vegetables.'

Many discussions focused on the industrial compostability of net-pak components. Omar Olivas, Head of the net-pak Business Unit, explained: 'Circular solutions are gaining importance in the fresh produce sector. Industrially compostable components such as those used in net-pak can be recycled in accordance with standards and integrated into existing production processes.'

© polyclip

The new Somi net clipper also attracted interest: its compact design, automatic net tube change, and Poly-clip DC N3 600 clip module with up to 60 cycles/min enable integration into existing machines. The Somi net clipper on display covers product weights between 250 and 800 grams. The portfolio is complemented by the CGC net machine, which can handle packaging weights of up to 3,000 grams. Trade visitors noted the energy consumption, the possibility of retrofitting existing systems, and process reliability.

'Poly-clip System demonstrated at Fruit Logistica 2026 that sustainable net packaging has reached a stage of development,' adds Dr. Giehl. 'Clip packaging is becoming an alternative to film or tray solutions.' The trade fair reflected interest in certified, industrially compostable solutions, and companies are considering changes to their packaging systems.

With net-pak and the Somi net clipper, Poly-clip System continues development of machines, materials, and complete systems for the fresh produce sector.

© polyclipFor more information:

Linda Halter

Poly-clip System GmbH & Co

Tel: +49 6190 8886 277

www.polyclip.com