Polish potato processor expands production with new peeling line

Polish potato processor MK Agro has expanded its production capacity as part of a project to introduce uncooked potato products for the domestic market. The development, launched in spring 2025, required additional processing solutions capable of handling higher volumes while maintaining operational efficiency.

MK Agro specialises in pre-cooked potato products and supplies the Polish food market. The new production concept was designed for a capacity of approximately 3 tons of finished product per hour. The company sought peeling technology that could combine industrial throughput with controlled raw material losses and efficient resource use, including reduced water consumption.

During the evaluation phase in summer 2025, MK Agro selected peeling equipment supplied by Finnish technology provider Forsfood Oy. The supplier worked in cooperation with its Polish distributor, F.H. Najbar, which provides local service and technical support.

During installation planning, the processor identified a need for an additional re-peeling stage to improve the consistency of steam-peeled products. In response, a rollerknife re-peeling unit was installed alongside the steam peeling process. Steam peeling remains widely used in industrial potato processing due to its capacity and operating efficiency. However, variations in raw material and process conditions can result in partially peeled products, requiring secondary treatment.

The rollerknife re-peeling technology is used as an additional step to remove remaining peel and support yield optimisation. According to MK Agro, the installation has contributed to more uniform product quality and improved process efficiency in daily operation.

In addition to equipment delivery, process design and application support formed part of the implementation phase. The system is currently operating within the company's regular production schedule.

Further expansion is planned. In January, additional components will be delivered to complete a full potato peeling line. The new line will integrate peeling, cutting, and vacuum packaging operations for potatoes destined for the Polish retail market.

Rollerknife peeling systems are typically characterised by low water consumption, controlled product handling, reduced raw material losses, and capacity levels suitable for industrial processing environments. The installation forms part of MK Agro's broader production expansion strategy in response to domestic market demand.

