Clipless, the innovation that eliminates metal clips

At the 32nd edition of Fruit Logistica, Sorma Group - a leading technical partner in the post-harvest processing of fruit and vegetables - unveiled a major innovation involving net packaging. This new system combines sustainability, durability, recyclability, and operational efficiency in one solution. At the Berlin fair, the Group presented Sorma Clipless: a packaging made entirely of a single plastic material.

Its main innovation lies in the elimination of metal closures, while also offering superior robustness compared to the more expensive and heavier plastic alternatives currently on the market.

The single-material structure (both the net and the label are made of the same HDPE2 polymer) drastically simplifies both end-of-life waste management and packaging operations. In terms of environmental and social impact, Sorma Clipless promotes responsible consumer behaviour, as the entire pack can be disposed of directly as plastic without the need to separate different materials, thereby improving the effective circularity of packaging.

At the same time, the innovation provides significant operational advantages. The absence of metal clips or other ancillary materials exempts operators from handling and replacing consumables, allowing the packaging machine to achieve high productivity with speeds of up to 30 packs per minute. This translates into greater process continuity and superior machine usability.

The solution also stands out for its versatility and durability, as it is suitable for different types of fruit and vegetables. The formats range from 500 g up to 3 kg, a larger capacity than what is currently available on the market for similar solutions, while maintaining the handling and high aesthetic quality of traditional packaging.

"This innovation was developed for the European market where the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and process simplification are key competitive factors," said Mario Mercadini, the company's Marketing Manager. "However, the technical and functional characteristics of the packaging also make it potentially suitable for international markets that share similar requirements when it comes to efficiency and reduced environmental impact."

