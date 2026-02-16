From washing to packing: Fully integrated optical sorting line

In late 2024, Belgian carrot and onion specialist, Kimco, began using six new optical sorting machines. That marked a milestone in the modernization of this family business's sorting process. Though that had been manager Kris De Kimpe's goal for years, it proved a complex undertaking. "We were often told we had to construct a new building. Ultimately, Murre Technologies managed to solve the puzzle for us," he says.

© Murre - Kimco

Investment was clearly needed for some time. "The last major change to our sorting process was around 2010." The existing building had limited space, and there was no technically feasible overall plan. That changed when Kimco re-entered into discussions with Murre Technologies, with whom it had previously collaborated successfully on water purification.

From idea to feasible plan

In 2023, they discussed Kimco's desire to renovate the sorting facility in concrete terms. Murre Technologies looked into the possibilities within the existing building and developed it into a practical, technically feasible design. "They integrated six optical sorters between the washing area and the packaging line. They translated what seemed complicated to us into a clear project, fully tailored to our business operations," says Kris.

© Inge Nederlof | FreshPlaza.com

Come 2024, a final order was placed. Installation began in July, with one important condition: production could not be interrupted. "That was a complete success. We continued working during the week, with critical work being done on the weekends." Even complex work at height was done in such a way as to have minimal impact on daily operations. Thus, in October 2024, with zero downtime, Kimco began running the system.

Increased capacity, improved quality © Inge Nederlof | FreshPlaza.com

Since then, the benefits have been evident. "We've increased our capacity, and the sorting quality has improved significantly," Kris explains. The new sorters enable accurate selection by length, thickness, and quality. That allows Kimco to better respond to customer-specific requirements. It is also very easy to use. "Our staff can work with it quickly and efficiently, which makes for a steady production process."

Automation is a must

According to Kris, there is no way around technological investment. "Automation and innovation are no longer futuristic words. They are necessary today," he reckons. Climate change, rising labor costs, and staff shortages are putting pressure on the sector. "A good, accurate sorting process helps us to work in a future-proof manner, and continue guaranteeing quality."

Kimco reflects satisfactorily on the partnership with Murre Technologies."From the initial talks to the final delivery, everything went according to plan. There was a high level of commitment, and even now, questions are answered quickly. That investment lets us keep growing in an increasingly challenging market," Kris concludes. (JF)

