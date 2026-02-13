AI quality control gains ground in Dutch tomato packing

Tomato growers in the Netherlands produce 80-100 kg of large vine tomatoes per square meter. An intensive packaging and quality control process follows harvesting. At Schenkeveld, that is increasingly being done using AI-driven quality control, with the GearStation from technology company Gearbox.

© Gearbox Innovations

Schenkeveld has four GearStations in its processing warehouse at its Schiphol location, with a fifth system to follow this year at a different site. After a short test phase, the company scaled up immediately in mid-2025. Director Piet van der Wel says that was a deliberate decision. "Labor is one of our biggest cost items, alongside energy, and greenhouse harvesting is particularly expensive. That's where we want to recoup this investment," he says.

Although the systems are placed in the processing warehouse, Piet believes the biggest gains lie in the greenhouse. "The better and more consistently our workers harvest, the fewer complaints and sorting tasks we have later on. It all starts with the picking." The GearStation helps by automatically checking the quality and weight of each box filled.

Smarter packages, less loss

The GearStation is an inline solution for controlling the quality and weight of tomatoes in 5 to 10 kg packages. Cameras take photos of each box, and AI then assesses the quality. Simone Keijzer, Gearbox's CEO and co-founder, calls the systems "digital employees of the future." "You train the machine, which then takes over the assessment. Applications then become increasingly broad," he says.

© Gearbox Innovations

The system allows for more accurate checks than random sampling. That reduces product waste and sorting costs and better utilizes staff. Packaging weight can also be adjusted more precisely. "It's shocking to consider what 1.5% excess weight costs annually. This technology means we can determine exactly when it's economically beneficial to allow more or less excess weight," says Piet.

Data-driven staff supervision

Importantly, you can link quality data to individual harvesters. "You used to have to address the entire group if something went wrong. Now you can provide targeted data-based coaching, without showing favoritism." That boosts both performance and job satisfaction.

Plus, says Simone, the technology helps retain employees. "Companies can allow people to progress to become operators. That gives them prospects," he explains. That is evident at Schenkeveld: operators now work with image data instead of just scales.

© Gearbox Innovations

Looking ahead

Gearbox produces GearStations for stock, so implementation at new clients takes mere weeks. The company will be presenting a new version of clamshell and top sealing packages at Fruit Logistica.

Piet is explicit about the added value. "In our market, cost-efficient production is crucial. Technology like the GearStation helps us control costs and guarantee quality," he concludes. (TT)

