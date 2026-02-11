Processor priorities shift toward automation in 2026

At Fruit Logistica 2026, Fam Stumabo focused on discussions with fruit, vegetable, and potato processors about labour shortages, processing complexity, and quality requirements. Conversations with fresh-cut, foodservice, and prepared food companies pointed to a growing demand for application-driven cutting solutions that support operational efficiency and margin control.

© Fam Stumabo

Kontich, 10 February 2026 – As the first major industry event of the year, Fruit Logistica provided insight into the trends shaping food and fresh produce processing. For Fam Stumabo, the exhibition served as a platform for strategic discussions with processors about operational challenges and investment plans.

"Labor scarcity stopped being cyclical. Processors now assume permanent difficulty in recruiting and retaining skilled operators. This structural acceleration drives demand for automation, integrated lines, and machines that reduce manual handling and operator dependency," said Guy Baeten, Strategic Director at Fam Stumabo.

© Fam Stumabo

Across meetings at the trade fair, companies indicated that labour shortages are now viewed as structural rather than temporary. Greater automation and better integration with infeed, inspection, and downstream processes are increasingly required to maintain consistency and throughput. Reducing operator dependency and simplifying cut adjustments or tool changes are also key considerations.

Processors are also facing a rise in SKU diversification, shorter production runs, and greater variability in raw materials depending on season, origin, or supplier. In this context, cutting is seen as directly affecting yield, shelf life, visual presentation, and processing stability.

© Fam Stumabo

Investment decisions are currently cautious, with processors prioritising validated performance and operational predictability. According to Fam Stumabo, customers increasingly seek to test solutions using their own raw materials before making commitments.

"Test labs and customer trials allow processors to move from assumptions to evidence. They can validate cut quality, yield, throughput, and product behavior on their own raw materials," Baeten said.

© Fam Stumabo

During Fruit Logistica, discussions reflected a focus on optimising existing lines rather than expanding capacity. Processors showed interest in equipment that can handle raw material variability while maintaining consistent results, as well as in systems that support product flexibility without disrupting operations.

The availability of both global support and local testing was also raised as an important factor. Fam Stumabo operates test facilities in Spain, Germany, and the United States, where cutting trials can be carried out on local raw materials. Equipment can also be installed at customer sites for inline testing under commercial conditions.

© Fam Stumabo

"As we move into 2026, Fam Stumabo's role centers on helping processors translate product ideas and market demand into repeatable, industrial reality," Baeten concluded. "Our company's value lies in combining cutting technology with deep application insight, so processors achieve predictable output, protected yield, and consistent quality at scale."

The company's Food R&D team focuses on analysing parameters such as product shape, size, texture, and condition in order to determine appropriate cutting configurations for specific applications.

© Fam StumaboFor more information:

Fam Stumabo

Tel: +32 3 450 92 20

Email: [email protected]

www.fam-stumabo.com