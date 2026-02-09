New drying system targets continuous fresh-cut lines

Kronen GmbH presented a new drying system at Fruit Logistica 2026, alongside its existing portfolio of fresh-cut processing equipment. The company introduced the K1040H horizontal centrifuge, developed for integration into continuous processing lines with medium capacity, aimed at industrial applications in vegetables, salad leaves, and vegan products.

Following the trade show, Kronen reported broad international interest in the system. Between February 4 and 6, the company exhibited in Berlin and engaged with visitors from around 35 countries, focusing on solutions for industrial fruit and vegetable processing. The K1040H was introduced as a new option designed for hygienic and space-efficient line integration.

© Kronen

"The response to our trade show appearance and especially to our innovation, the K1040H drying system, which celebrated its world premiere at the event, was extremely positive," said Stephan Zillgith, spokesman of the management board of Kronen GmbH. "For us, Fruit Logistica is a central meeting place where we can welcome customers and partners from all over the globe. Our intensive exchanges yet again showed the importance of practice-oriented, reliable solutions when it comes to the modern processing of fresh foods."

The K1040H is a fully automated drying system with a throughput of up to 1,500 kilograms per hour. It is designed to receive product directly from a washing machine via an infeed belt with a maximum width of 500 millimeters, enabling integration without additional transverse belts or buffer conveyors. Although drying itself is performed in batches, the infeed belt allows continuous line operation and also functions as a buffer.

According to Kronen, the system's drum surface area and centrifugal force allow reduced spin-drying times compared with smaller units. Depending on product type and settings, residual moisture levels of around 2–4 per cent can be achieved. Dried product is discharged into standard 200-liter containers or onto an optional belt for direct transfer to weighing and packaging systems.

© Kronen

The system follows Kronen's open hygienic design concept, providing access to product-contact areas and allowing the infeed belt to be swiveled out for cleaning. Its compact layout enables installation without additional safety zones or protective grids. For higher capacities, the company continues to offer the K650 and K850 drying systems, with capacities of up to 2,800 kilograms per hour and 5,000 kilograms per hour, respectively.

In addition to the K1040H, Kronen exhibited washing, cutting, drying, weighing, and packaging technologies, including belt cutters, cube and strip cutters, cabbage cutting equipment, and lettuce spin-dryers. The presentation emphasized modular line concepts, focusing on line integration, process reliability, and consistent product handling across different fresh-cut applications.

© KronenKira Krollpfeiffer

