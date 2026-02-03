Stackpack reduces plastic by more than 90 percent

Smart Packaging Solutions is now also supplying Stackpack, a solid cardboard topseal packaging solution specifically designed for fruit and vegetables.

Stackpack is a sturdy cardboard top-seal packaging. It is a sustainable alternative to plastic packaging and is suitable for packing a wide range of fruit and vegetables, including strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, tomatoes, snack cucumbers, mushrooms, and peppers, in short, products that are currently commonly packed in plastic. Stackpack reduces plastic use by more than 90% compared to conventional plastic packaging.

© Nv Smart Packaging Solutions

The lightweight trays can easily be stacked during transport and in-store. Stackpack's construction provides maximum stacking strength, improves transport efficiency, and performs well on retail shelves. Most importantly, Stackpack protects the product. A wide range of sealing options is available, including traditional, resealable, paper, net, and compostable seals. The packaging is also compatible with existing packaging and top sealing lines.

Stackpack meets food safety requirements and has been tested by Lavetan, among others, an accredited FASFC laboratory.

The advantages at a glance

Strong and moisture-resistant

Suitable for strawberries, tomatoes, snack cucumbers, and more

Fits on existing packaging lines

PPWR-proof

Ronald Zwaga of Stackpack, developer of the packaging, and Smart Packaging Solutions have signed a licence agreement for the Benelux.

Together with Stackpack and Nuniek Packaging, Smart Packaging Solutions will be present at Fruit Logistica from 4 to 6 February in Berlin. Visit the stand in Hall 3.2, stand A13.

For more information:

Johan De Neef

Smart Packaging Solutions

Oude Baan 120

9200 Oudegem-Dendermonde, Belgium

Tel: +32 (0) 52 26 19 25

[email protected]

www.smart-packaging-solutions.com