Modular fruit refiners for compote, mash, and juice processing

Provisur will present a selection of fruit processing equipment at Fruit Logistica in Germany. The company's stand will focus on modular production systems used for fruit compote, mash, and juice processing, including the STS, Barracuda, and Hoegger refiners.

STS 800 / STS 2000 / STS 3000 – high throughput, easy maintenance

STS systems are used for the production of jams, compotes, and fruit and vegetable sauces and purees. The STS 2000 is a newer refiner designed for increased throughput and controlled separation. The product is fed into the machine, where a pressing belt guides it against a perforated drum. Soft fractions pass through the drum openings, while harder elements such as stones or skins are removed by a scraping knife and directed to a waste outlet. The equipment design allows for straightforward access during cleaning and maintenance operations, supporting hygiene management in processing environments.

AM2C Barracuda

Provisur's modular systems are designed to cover a range of processing scales, from batch-based to higher-capacity production. The Barracuda refiner is positioned for lower-capacity applications alongside STS systems. It operates with a single screw feed and low rotational speed to limit mechanical stress on raw material. The system includes a two-pallet vane pump and supports capacities from 100 kilograms up to 30 tons per hour, with refining ranges between 360 microns and 10 millimetres. It can process fresh and cooked products at temperatures from 0 to 90 °C, including fibre-rich inputs. Pumping configurations are available. Equipment testing and demonstrations are carried out either at the Provisur Innovation Center in Plailly, France, or at customer sites.

Hoegger® PS2000 and PS4000: Controlled pressure for delicate products

Hoegger refiners are used for processing soft and cooked products into compote or mash and are also applied in fruit separation processes. The equipment is designed to separate soft fractions from harder components such as pits, skins, stems, and fibres. A core feature of the Hoegger technology is its delta pressure sensor system, which maintains low and stable pressure levels during operation. This pressure control, combined with adjustable knife head rotation speed, allows operators to regulate product consistency. The machines operate under recipe-based settings and are designed for routine cleaning and regular use with defined operating parameters.

Provisur will be at Fruit Logistica in Hall 2.1 | Booth B -14.

