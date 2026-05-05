Asparagus losses in Norfolk County, Canada reach 98 percent after frost

Frost events in Canada recently caused crop damage in Norfolk County, with asparagus production heavily affected. At Dalton White Farms, losses reached up to 98 per cent of the field.

Rebecca Compton said: "We lost about 98 per cent of our field. It was almost a 100 per cent loss. We have guys that have been working with us in asparagus for 25-plus years, and none of them have seen the level of damage that we got on Saturday night." She estimated losses between US$50,000 and US$100,000.

Initial frost events earlier in the week caused around 5 per cent losses before temperatures dropped further. Damage assessments are ongoing, with most of the exposed asparagus crop affected. The crop is expected to regenerate, depending on temperature conditions. "The plant is continually producing," Compton said. "It will all depend on the temperatures."

Farm workers have removed damaged asparagus, which had softened following frost exposure. The farm supplies wholesale markets, local retailers, and direct sales.

Blueberry crops are still being assessed. Compton said: "I'm hopeful that the stage the plant was at should be able to withstand down to –3 C. I know that in this area we were at –4 C for several hours."

In Brant County, Andrew Pate reported less impact. "For some reason, we were in this little belt that stayed warmer," he said. Apple losses were limited.

Pate expects no major impact on strawberries grown across approximately 8 to 10 hectares. Frost protection was applied using row covers. "We put a row cover down. They look like giant white blankets, and that keeps us good to about –2 C," he said. A second layer was added ahead of the frost event.

The covers are used to retain heat and support earlier crop development. "Each blanket covers about an acre, measuring 60 feet wide by 1,000 feet long," Pate said. "They're like giant parachutes, so you don't put them out when it's windy."

Growers in the region are continuing to monitor crop recovery following the frost event.

Source: Simcoe Reformer