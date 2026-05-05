"Demand for Egyptian carrots remains strong"

Despite some challenges with both weather and logistics, the supply for carrots in Egypt has been reliable this season, says Gehan Elsherif, executive manager of G Fresh Export & Import: "The Egyptian carrot season has been a relatively stable one so far, thanks to good harvesting conditions as well as consistent quality in the carrots. We have managed to maintain a steady supply, despite some logistical and weather-related challenges. Demand remains strong, especially from European markets such as Spain, Italy, and Eastern European countries. We're also seeing growing interest from new markets in the Gulf region."

© G Fresh For Export & Import

The stricter quality checks when exporting produce to Europe are an added layer that exporters have to come to terms with by running a smooth and careful operation, Elsherif explains. "The main challenges that we have to deal with this season include strict quality requirements in European markets and logistical delays. We overcome these difficulties by focusing on careful sorting, strong quality control, and working with reliable shipping partners to mitigate any delays as much as we can."

According to Elsherif, it is expected that the prices for carrots will increase as the season nears its end: "Carrot prices started at a relatively reasonable level at the beginning of the season. Recently, the market has been experiencing some fluctuations, with a clear expectation of price increases as the season nears its end, and supply becomes more limited. Looking at the next few weeks, we do expect demand to remain stable, in combination with the potential improvement in prices as supply tightens. Our focus will continue to be on maintaining high quality and meeting our clients' requirements," Elsherif concludes.

For more information:

Gehan Elsherif

G Fresh For Export & Import

Tel: +20 10 99 85 07 16

Email: [email protected]

www.gfresh-eg.com