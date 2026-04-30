Mixed supply trends keep U.S. produce markets volatile

Supply patterns across key produce categories remain mixed, with weather, seasonal transitions, and regional shifts influencing availability and pricing.

Asparagus

Asparagus volumes from Mexico through Arizona, California, and Texas are expected to increase slightly, although the Baja supply remains light and insufficient to establish a market. Imports from Peru via South Florida are set to increase, supporting overall availability. Trading is fairly active, with 11-pound cartons of bunched green jumbo at US$55.50–57.50, extra-large at US$50.50–52.50, large at US$45.50–48.75, and standard at US$42.50–44.50. Quality is generally good.

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Avocados

Mexican avocado shipments through Texas are expected to decline slightly, with lower prices on key sizes. California supply is increasing seasonally. Mexican Hass 2-layer cartons are mostly US$24.25–26.25 for 32–36s and US$30.25–32.25 for 60s, while California fruit is higher, with 48s at US$35.25–37.25 and 60s at US$36.25–38.25. Trading is fairly active.

Blueberries

Blueberry volumes from Mexico are stable, with trading slow and prices lower. Flats of 12 6-ounce cups are mostly US$20.00–22.00. Georgia supply is steady with moderate trading, while California is starting to ramp up, but lacks sufficient volume for a market. Florida volumes are declining seasonally, with prices also lower.

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Cucumbers

Nogales cucumber supply is decreasing seasonally, with lower prices on large sizes. Texas crossings are increasing slightly, with fairly active trading at slightly lower prices. Florida supply is steady, but trading is slow, with lower pricing. California's Otay Mesa region is beginning seasonal increases, though volumes remain limited.

Green bell peppers

Nogales shipments are declining sharply as the season ends, with limited supply. Florida volumes are steady but heavy, resulting in slow trading and lower prices. Coachella Valley production is increasing seasonally, with prices lower but quality generally good. The Georgia harvest is expected to begin in early May.

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Strawberries

California strawberry volumes from Santa Maria and Salinas-Watsonville are increasing following earlier rain disruptions. Trading has strengthened, with prices slightly higher at around US$14.00 per flat for conventional fruit and US$20.00 for organic. Oxnard supply is declining seasonally, while Mexican crossings are minimal.

Tomatoes

Tomato supply remains tight, particularly from Texas crossings, supporting higher prices. Vine Ripes are mostly US$72.95–76.95 for 4x4–4x5 sizes. Nogales supply is also light, with elevated pricing, while Otay Mesa volumes are expected to increase seasonally.

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Overall, limited supply across several categories continues to support pricing, although seasonal increases in certain regions are expected to improve availability in the coming weeks.

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