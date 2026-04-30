Indian heat reduces vegetable supply and raises prices in Tamil Nadu

Rising temperatures across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states are affecting vegetable availability, tightening supply, and increasing prices. Prolonged dry weather in key production areas of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which supply the Koyambedu wholesale market, has reduced arrivals.

Tomato prices at the wholesale level have increased to ₹40/kg (US$0.48/kg), up from ₹25/kg (US$0.30/kg) in March. Retail prices range between ₹50 and ₹55/kg (US$0.60–0.66/kg).

According to G.D. Rajasekaran, president of the Federation of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants' Associations, the market received 300 truckloads of vegetables on Wednesday compared to the usual 400. Crop damage linked to heat has resulted in a 30% supply shortage to Chennai.

"If dry weather continues in the neighbouring States and Tamil Nadu, prices may further escalate by 10% in May," he said.

Chennai sources most of its tomatoes from the Palamaner-Madanapalle belt in Andhra Pradesh and the Kolar-Srinivasapuram region in Karnataka.

Other vegetables are also trading at higher levels, including beans at ₹90–₹100/kg (US$1.08–1.20/kg), carrots at ₹50/kg (US$0.60/kg), and beetroot at ₹40/kg (US$0.48/kg). Onions and potatoes remain relatively lower priced due to their longer shelf life.

P. Sukumar, treasurer of the Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits, and Flowers Merchants' Association, said prices of lemons and ginger have also increased due to higher demand.

While seasonal price increases are typical during summer, higher temperatures in supplying states have contributed to lower volumes and higher prices. Rainfall could support improved arrivals.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in parts of South Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts until May 2, with some interior districts expected to receive showers over the weekend. V.R. Durai, Director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said the prevailing trough and weather systems in neighbouring states may influence thunderstorm activity in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai recorded temperatures of 35.7 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and 39.3 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam. Coastal areas are expected to remain hot and humid, with maximum temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is expected in districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, and Dharmapuri, while northern Tamil Nadu and coastal areas may see a delay in seasonal thunderstorms.

Source: The Hindu