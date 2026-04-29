Lower asparagus supply keeping spot pricing high

Volumes of asparagus from Mexico are significantly lower than this time last year. "The Caborca asparagus crop ended early resulting in lower supply volumes recently. Domestic volume has not started yet resulting in Peru being the market source for regular volumes," says Carlos Solf, VP of procurement for Southern Specialties, adding that Peru is about on par with last year's volumes.

© Southern Specialties

While Caborca ended early, Peru started on time and Mexico Baja California is starting its harvest a little late. Meanwhile Michigan and Canada should begin their production in the next two weeks.

Delivering value and balancing costs

As for demand for asparagus, it's consistent. "We have been fortunate to have built a loyal customer base for our products. The challenge remains how to deliver the best possible value to our customers while operating in a market with accelerating costs," says Solf, adding that its asparagus is available in its Southern Selects value-added presentations, packaged for private label customers and in banded bulk packs.

© Southern Specialties

All of this is leaving spot pricing high right now due to that low supply. "Looking ahead, the volumes should increase in all production areas. We will be loading in Pompano, Grand Rapids Michigan and in Calexico during May and part of June," says Solf.

For more information:

Charlie Eagle

Southern Specialties

Tel: +1 (404) 949-0944

[email protected]

www.southernspecialties.com