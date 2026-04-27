Ontario storage vegetables still shipping

Storage vegetables continue to ship out of Ontario. On storage, cello and jumbo carrots, supply may go through May this year. "The crop quality is solid compared to last year when we had to get rid of a large percentage of it because it didn't keep in storage and we were finished by April," says Tony Tomizza of Dominion Farm Produce, adding that on parsnips, there should be good quality until June.

That said, the company has also started its Georgia carrot crop and will begin switching over supply in the Ontario retail chains.

© Dominion Citrus

L: Paul Scarafile; R: banana ripening rooms at Meshino Banana, with the newly acquired Del Monte DC.

Meanwhile on onions, yellow storage onions will be in good supply until June while storage red onion crop should be available through May. "On red beets, we have finished storage and we are bringing in Texas new crop beets," adds Tomizza.

Crops like these will be just a few of the talking points that Tomizza and the rest of his team will have at next week's CPMA show in Toronto where the company will exhibit for the first time, though it has been a sponsor of the show in the past. "We'd just like to get our name out at the show and this will help give us some exposure," says Paul Scarafile of sister company Dominion Citrus.

The Dominion umbrella

What the company will also likely be discussing is its continued expansion, following last year's acquisition of Del Monte, Oshawa DC. In all, today, Dominion Citrus is comprised of 10 companies, though primarily made up of: Dominion Citrus; Dominion Farms; Meschino Banana; Country Fresh Packaging and Bo Fruits.

© Dominion Citrus

L-R: Tony Tomizza with Nino, his father and founder of Dominion Farms.

Given Dominion Citrus itself was founded in 1935, the company has come a long way since then though some of the wisdom lives on through Scarafile, who started visiting the company's space at the Ontario Food Terminal at age six–much like Tomizza, who began helping his dad on the farm at age 11.

So it's no surprise that Scarafile has some hand-me-down-advice from his father. "He always told me: 'Paolo. Always, always deal with quality. It sells itself.' and it's true," he says. "However, then he'd pause and with a smile on his face, he'd also add: Never abandon your growers though. You have to take care of them too.'"

Attendees to the CPMA show can find out more about this wisdom and the company's business at its booth, #1301.

For more information:

Dominion Citrus

Tel: +1 ( 416) 259-6328

https://www.dominioncitrus.com/