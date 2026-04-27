U.S. produce processor secures US$105 million financing

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to I Love Produce, LLC ("I Love Produce") on its $105 million debt refinancing and capital raise to support the acquisitions of Canada Garlic and Garlic King and future acquisitions (the "Financing"). The debt refinancing was led by Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC, with participation from OFS Capital Management, LLC.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, I Love Produce is a value-added processor and distributor of branded fresh and processed produce specializing in garlic, ginger, and shallots. A portfolio company of Promise Holdings (Lead Sponsor), NewSpring Capital, and SharpVue Capital, the company recently expanded its geographic reach and product offerings with the acquisitions of Garlic King and Canada Garlic in December 2025 and is positioned for future growth with a capital structure that can support additional acquisitions.

"Our company is seeing tremendous opportunities to expand our value-added product offerings and geographic footprint, both organically and through M&A," said Adrian Almeida, CEO of I Love Produce. "We are delighted to have a capital structure that supports our future growth plans."

"I Love Produce has a stellar reputation in the value-added produce and broader flavor systems industries, and we are pleased to have supported the company in this important transaction," said Jonathan Leong and Danny Friedman, Managing Directors focused on Food & Beverage, Consumer Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson.

"We were pleased with the speed of the financing process and are excited about I Love Produce's future after securing a flexible financing partner to execute on the company's growth plans," added Steven Fleisher, Managing Director, Debt Advisory at D.A. Davidson.

For more information:

Steven Fleisher

D.A. Davidson

Email: [email protected]

www.dadavidson.com

Jonathan Leong

Email: [email protected]

Danny Friedman

[email protected]

Tomas Flanagan

Email: [email protected]