Showcasing Canadian-grown offerings and strawberry project

Oppy is inviting attendees of this year's CPMA to explore its expanding lineup of premium Canadian produce, alongside future-forward innovations in the berry category.

"We're excited to connect and move the business forward with customers and industry friends in Toronto," said director of sales Steve Young.

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The Perpetual Vegetable team.

The company will highlight Canadian partners delivering products including:

Perpetual Vegetable Co. is introducing new seedless mini peppers with plans to scale in 2027, alongside its lineup of English and mini cucumbers, and sweet bell peppers. The company continues to invest in the future, including misting systems to help maintain quality and size during expected summer heat, with additional plans to expand greenhouse lighting in 2026 and further in 2027.

Origin Organic Farms is the only greenhouse organic producer on Canada's West Coast. Known for peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers grown to strict Canadian organic standards, OriginO utilizes innovative drainage and irrigation systems while enriching soil with organic plant matter from each growing cycle.

UP Vertical Farms is expanding into the fast-growing microgreens segment, complementing its established salad blends. Its controlled environment agriculture system delivers 350 times the yield of conventional field-grown leafy greens, while using 99 percent less water and no pesticides, herbicides, manure fertilizers or soil.

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L: Kevin Batt; R: a drone tour of DEEP

The company will also share updates on its collaboration with DEEP Earth Energy Production (DEEP), marking three years of strategic alignment focused on redefining greenhouse agriculture.

"We're excited about our progress with DEEP," said category director of greenhouse Kevin Batt. "With increasing challenges tied to global weather patterns, this project represents one of the most promising solutions for the future of produce."

The alliance is advancing plans for a first-of-its-kind greenhouse powered by geothermal energy, fully operated using renewable heat sourced from the earth. Construction on DEEP's power plant is expected to begin later this year, laying the foundation for what aims to be one of Canada's greenest and most innovative greenhouse facilities.

The project will focus on premium strawberries–an influential driver in the berry category. With demand continuing to rise, the company sees an opportunity to deliver a consistent, high-quality supply grown with minimal environmental impact.

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Origin Organic Farm's Raymond Wong

"Strawberries are a catalyst for the berry category, and it's a loss for everyone when they're not available. With the runway we're building, the best berry is yet to come, grown in what we believe will be the greenest greenhouse of its kind," added Batt.

Show attendees show can stop by the company's booth, #601, to find out more and to speak to the team about items coming this season, from citrus and Soluna apples from Australia, South African and New Zealand apples, pomegranates from Peru, and more.

For more information:

Kelsey Van Lissum

Oppy

Tel.: +1 (604) 461-6779

[email protected]

www.oppy.com