"Will arable farmers move into asparagus cultivation as mechanisation advances?"

In terms of cultivation, the outlook for this asparagus season is positive. "We have ample personnel and are consistently up to date. We are also harvesting a lot of Class I," says asparagus grower Walter Gubbels of Helvoirt asparagus farm Gubbels. However, asparagus sales are currently under pressure. "Until last week, prices were very good, but in recent days things have slowed down. Today, auction prices for double A are around 5.50 euros, which is not exceptional. There is simply too much Class I asparagus. Class II, on the other hand, is at the price level of recent years."

Still, the grower remains optimistic. "I feel in every way that we are heading in the right direction again and already expect a strong rebound in the coming week. Bad weather is forecast for next week, and I am already hearing that harvesting has stopped in younger fields due to prices, and growers with mini tunnels have also stopped. So I think things will work out in the coming weeks."

© Gubbels Asperges

Walter Gubbels

The start of the asparagus season was also good this year. "Greenhouse asparagus performed well this year, although the end was challenging. Normally, at the end of the greenhouse season, we are not affected by outdoor asparagus, but this year they were one and a half to two weeks earlier, resulting in significant volumes on the market. Prices were not extremely bad, but not particularly good either, especially considering the gas prices, which mean you actually need higher returns," says the grower, who is a member of The Greenery.

Gubbels has been growing green and purple asparagus alongside white asparagus for years, but only on a very small scale. "This remains a niche market. I considered expanding green asparagus production again, but after seeing prices in recent weeks, I do not see much opportunity in it. With green asparagus, there is simply too much competition from abroad, where production costs are lower. People often say they are interested in Dutch green asparagus, but in the end, the price difference with the imported product is too large. I do expect an upturn in about four weeks when imports stop, but by then it is already the end of May, and you only have three to four weeks left to achieve a good price. That is a short window."

An important development in asparagus, according to Walter, is that mechanisation is now truly gaining momentum. "I was involved in this development for a long time, but the real breakthrough was slow to come, and over the past two years, I have not followed it closely. However, it now appears that harvesters are really reaching the next level. I am hearing only positive feedback about the latest machines. I am very curious to see where this will lead. In recent years, we have mainly seen a decline in asparagus acreage, partly due to labour pressures and the availability of suitable, fresh soil. But if mechanisation continues to advance and arable farmers adopt it, we could see expansion again despite the current trend."

For more information:

Walter and Ton Gubbels

Aspergekwekerij Gubbels

Nieuwkuykseweg 7b

5268 LH Helvoirt

Tel. +31 (0) 411-641283

[email protected]

www.gubbels-asperges.nl