Global asparagus supply remains tight, and prices are expected to rise in 2026

"Peruvian asparagus exports have decreased by 4% in recent years. Although there was a minor rebound in 2025, the volume remains up to 15% below 2021," stated Franco Acaiturry, category manager for asparagus at Danper's fresh division.

So far in 2026, performance has remained consistent with the previous year, with no clear signs of recovery in the early months. "Between January and April, volumes have remained the same as last year," stated Acaiturry, who attributes this mainly to climatic factors.

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The impact of the weather, coupled with the limited expansion of new hectares, continues to affect productivity. "It's a combination of factors, but weather is still the main one," he said.

Lower global availability has had a direct impact on the market. In the first months of the year, demand has been firm, especially in Europe and the United States, the main destinations for Peruvian asparagus. "Demand has been high due to the scarcity and irregularity of the global supply," Acaiturry stated.

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This context has pushed prices above last year's levels. "The price has been higher than last year, and we probably will see a short-term upward trend," he added, in a context also influenced by the El Niño phenomenon and increasing costs.

The business's profitability remains challenged by several factors. "Productivity, freight rates, and prices are the key variables affecting profitability," he stressed.

Fresh asparagus remains highly dependent on air freight, especially for Europe, which increases exposure to freight volatility. Although sea freight is well established for the United States, it still poses a technical challenge in the European market.

"Only companies with substantial experience can sustain quality over longer transit times," he added.

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Despite increased international competition, especially from Mexico and Europe in certain trade windows, the Peruvian sector maintains its position. "The Peruvian industry has shown resilience and has been able to maintain its export position," Acaiturry stated.

However, competition for labour from other crops like blueberries and avocado increases production costs.

The outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain. "It will be a challenging season primarily due to weather, even though demand for asparagus stays strong," he concluded.

For more information:

Franco Acaiturry

Danper

Peru

Tel: +51 942 264 483

Email: [email protected]

www.danper.com