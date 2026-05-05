Slower start on New Jersey vegetables due to cooler temperatures

New Jersey is just starting its 'Jersey Fresh' season. "In the spring, the cool weather crops we start with are asparagus, radishes, all the lettuces, cilantro, leeks, green onions, spinach and cooking greens," says Bill Nardelli Sr. of Nardelli Brothers, adding that cabbages will also start at the beginning of June and the company will also ship tray-packed corn this year.

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Following freeze-affected crops out of Florida earlier this year which put pressure on the start of the Georgia season, New Jersey's start is also expected to provide relief on vegetable supply.

However, the start dates for New Jersey production are delayed on some commodities due to a rollercoaster of weather events. Winter in New Jersey saw significant snow and cold and then the weather broke, normal conditions came on. Those were followed by extreme warmth and then cooler temperatures again. Dry conditions are also on watch in the state. "We're irrigating continuously–we haven't had many rains," says Nardelli Sr.

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Concerning lack of trucking equipment

At the same time, the start of the New Jersey season could also help with increasing freight rates throughout North America. "With freight rates being what they are, the shorter distance you can get to the customer, the better off your demand is. Freight rates are the highest I've ever seen," says Nardelli Sr. "We've always seen spot market increases on Mother's Day or Memorial Day or certain times of the year when trucks are hauling an abundance of certain commodities. However, overall in the industry, the lack of equipment around the country is becoming a substantial concern."

Meanwhile, as growers across the country have long noted, margins continue to be challenged by the cost of fuel–which is double what it was a few months ago–and accompanying increasingly higher priced costs of fertilizer, packaging and more. "We also realize that customers in the grocery store have less money to shop with. We're doing all we can to help the public, but to keep growers in business and U.S. agriculture strong, they also have to support us the best that they can. We're going through the same increases as their households," Nardelli Sr. says.

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In all, he notes that prices right now are good but they are also competitive because of those high costs. "There's momentum in a downward push on prices as supply gets better to give everyone a bit of a break. However, when we have more production coming on, the cost of fuel takes that back so it gives in one respect but takes in another," he says. "As a grower you barely get to hold your own wallet for any length of time."

For more information:

Bill Nardelli Sr.

Nardelli Brothers

Tel.: +1 (856) 447-4000

https://nardellibrosinc.com