Carrots remain consumers' favorite vegetable

Carrots remain the most popular vegetable in Switzerland. Last year, Swiss people consumed over seven kilograms of them per person. Tomatoes come in second place. However, if cherry tomatoes were included, they would knock carrots off the top spot.

Per capita consumption of fresh and stored vegetables by Swiss residents last year totaled around 83 kilograms, an increase of two kilograms compared to 2024.

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Increase in domestic vegetable harvest

In 2025, fresh and stored vegetables were grown on 14,973 hectares in Switzerland, which is 451 hectares more than the previous year. Organic farming accounts for just under 27 per cent of the fresh vegetable area, while nearly 15 per cent of the storage vegetable area is cultivated organically.

At 300,843 tons, fresh vegetable volumes were approximately 35,000 tons higher than the previous year. At 86,030 tons, storage vegetable volumes were about 1,250 tons lower than the year before. Overall, domestic supply volumes totaled 386,873 tons, an increase of 34,702 tons compared to 2024. Meanwhile, imports in 2025 totaled 366,186 tons of fresh and stored vegetables, approximately 7,000 tons less than in the previous year.

Source: lid