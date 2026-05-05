"Sweetcorn supply tight at start of Moroccan season"

There is currently a shortage of sweetcorn on the market. According to Giel Hermans of Hermans Suikermaïs, bureaucracy is the main cause. "In Morocco, the local food and commodities authority is currently carrying out very strict inspections for the presence of caterpillars, even stricter than European requirements. If even one caterpillar is found, an entire truck is rejected. This means that quite a few trucks are not allowed to leave Morocco. As a result, local growers are facing losses. I wonder whether they will want to continue growing maize in this way, given the risks involved."

© Hermans SuikermaisGiel with his long-time partner, Gonzalo Navarro of Sherry Quality Maroc

"Last week, we received the first Moroccan sweetcorn, but Morocco is far from being able to meet all demand. Due to the cold, wet weather in Morocco, supply is only at 40-50% of what we had budgeted. We have responded by continuing with Senegalese maize for longer. We are also exploring the possibility of extending the Senegalese season, as that is the only alternative during this period," Giel continued. "Spain also had to deal with cold and wet conditions this spring and, as a result, the Spanish season only started around 10 June instead of the end of May."

© Hermans Suikermais

"It is not due to demand, which is very strong. With the good weather, many barbecues are being used, and everyone wants corn. Scandinavian countries also traditionally only start with Moroccan maize around this time. But with the current availability, it is mainly a matter of serving regular customers. Contracts take priority, and the spot market remains empty," Giel observes. He looks back on a high-quality season from Senegal. "Logistically, however, it was a nightmare. Many shipping companies shifted their routes. The war in Iran is often used as an excuse, but the price of diesel is also having a major impact. As a result, maize is arriving in unusual locations in Europe, such as southern France. And it makes a significant difference whether you have to collect a container from southern France or Antwerp."

© Hermans Suikermais

Ready for shipment to the Netherlands

"All in all, the entire cost issue is becoming a major concern. I expect that within a few years, there will be hardly any cheap vegetables from southern countries available on the market. A shipment from Spain now costs around 3,500 euros; that is already about 700 euros more than two years ago. Fortunately, the quality of the maize is good, and prices are also solid, but costs will become an issue," says the grower. He is, however, confident about the Dutch season. "Dutch sweetcorn is growing very rapidly. If this continues, we will be in full production by the second week of July."

For more information:

Giel Hermans

Hermans Suikermaïs

Donk 1a

5995 PL Kessel

Tel: +31 (0) 77 4629325

Mob: +31 (0) 6 54757764

[email protected]

www.mielies.nl