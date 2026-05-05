Triangular tomato packaging wins 2026 CPMA innovation award

Mastronardi Produce®, a pioneer in the greenhouse industry and the company behind the Sunset® brand, has been honored with the CPMA Packaging Innovation Award at the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Convention and Tradeshow for the Sunset Tomato Branch™, a first-of-its-kind triangular packaging format for greenhouse-grown, on-the-vine micro-grape tomatoes.

© Sunset

"We believe great packaging should do more than protect the product; it should reflect how that product grows and meet consumers where they are," said Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. "Earning this recognition two years in a row reflects our team's relentless pursuit of flavor and freshness, and the creative ways we bring that to the produce aisle."

The Sunset Tomato Branch distinctive triangular carrier is designed to mimic the natural branching structure of tomatoes on the vine, combining premium finishes with fully recyclable materials to deliver a package that is as visually striking on shelf as it is responsible. The format fits seamlessly into existing retail systems, meeting growing consumer and retailer demand for sustainable packaging without sacrificing shelf appeal or product quality.

© Sunset

This honor marks the second consecutive year Mastronardi Produce has received the CPMA Packaging Innovation Award. In 2025, the company was recognized for its resealable paper lettuce bag, which reduced plastic use by 65% compared to a traditional PET tray and was launched on the Backyard Farms® brand.

For more information:

Amanda Orr

SunsetGrown

Tel: +1 844 476 9648

Email: [email protected]

www.sunsegrown.com