The Tanzanian avocado season has had a good start, with a positive harvest in terms of volumes and quality, says Jofrey Ombeni, managing director for Tanzanian avocado exporter Onocado Farms: "The Tanzanian avocado season is progressing fairly well overall. We've had a steady flow of fruit, and operations have been stable so far. There have been a few typical challenges along the way, but nothing outside what we usually manage in a normal season. This year's harvest is generally good in terms of both quality and volume. The fruit size and condition have been consistent, which is important for our export markets. Weather conditions earlier in the season were relatively favorable, which supported good development."

© Onocado Enterprises Company Limited

According to Ombeni, demand for the avocados is currently stable, with steady interest from the company's key markets. "Our main focus remains on export markets in Asia, particularly India, as well as the Middle East. These regions continue to show reliable demand, and we expect them to remain important throughout the season. The main challenges are logistics, fluctuating freight costs, and maintaining consistent quality across shipments. We manage this by working closely with our logistics partners, planning shipments carefully, and maintaining strict quality control processes from packhouse to delivery."

© Onocado Enterprises Company Limited

"The situation in the Middle East has had some indirect impact, mainly through increased freight costs and occasional delays in shipping routes. However, we've been able to adjust our logistics planning and continue serving the market without major disruptions. We expect the season to remain stable, with consistent supply and continued demand from our core markets. Our focus will be on maintaining quality, meeting customer expectations, and navigating any logistical challenges that may arise," Ombeni concludes.

For more information:

Jofrey Ombeni

Onocado Enterprises Company Limited

Tel: +255 71 98 65 116

[email protected]

https://onocadofarm.co.tz/