Technologies for mango peeling and cutting

© PND Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche"The strength of our innovation lies in the machine's ability to process both unripe and ripe mangoes. No other machine on the market has this feature. In short, it's unique." With these words, Angelo Sicignano, PND's sales manager, highlights the main technical challenge involved in processing a fruit that is currently experiencing an unprecedented period of commercial growth.

In fact, market data indicate structural growth in this sector: Italy has now established itself as the seventh-largest importer of mangoes in Europe. Between 2011 and 2025, the quantity of Italian mango imports increased by 412.47%, while the value increased by 556%. This generated a turnover of 56.18 million euros in the last year alone. Imports from traditional suppliers such as Brazil and Peru are driven by robust domestic demand.

As consumption volumes steadily rise, the processing industry is placing greater importance on mechanical efficiency and waste reduction. With regard to the peeling phase in particular, Sicignano points out that: "The PL4M peeler (also available with six or eight processing heads) is made entirely from stainless steel and materials that comply with food standards. It can process 44-48 mangoes per minute, regardless of their shape, size, or ripeness, as it is specifically designed to adapt to the characteristics of this type of fruit, which is known for its irregular shape and delicate pulp texture."

© PND Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche

The system facilitates the removal of the peel while ensuring consistent thickness and preserving the integrity of the raw product. The manager adds the following technical and operational details: "In addition, the design ensures ease of cleaning and maintenance, which are fundamental aspects for companies operating under the strictest hygiene standards." Loading is manual, involving inserting the fruit into the appropriate housings within the direct view of the operator, and requires no setup. Furthermore, all consumable parts and routine maintenance components are readily available, and the company's customer care service is accessible worldwide.

© PND Costruzioni ElettromeccanicheThe SS8 cutter is the latest addition to the production line. This machine can debark and cut 40 fruits per minute. "It should be noted that this complementary solution is a semi-automatic machine that is very easy to use and maintain. It is a semi-automatic machine, very simple to use and maintain, versatile, and incredibly fast in changing cutting formats, thanks to the replacement of dies and pads. Many companies around the world have chosen this machine because of its ease of operation and maintenance, and the impressive results it produces. Many customers in South America initially purchase a single unit, try it out during the campaign, and then purchase four more the following year."

To improve workflows, it is recommended to use one peeler and two SS8 cutters. Several companies in Europe, particularly in Great Britain, already use this setup.

The expert summarizes the impact of these solutions on industrial processes: "PND Technologies' PL4M peeler and SS8 cutter demonstrate how innovation can transform mango processing into a highly efficient, standardized process. Investing in these solutions improves productivity and ensures a product that meets the expectations of an ever-changing market."

© PND Costruzioni Elettromeccaniche

The Italian company PND will be at Propak Asia in Bangkok from 10 to 13 June 2026 at stand C3-AL33.

For more information:

PND - Fruit Processing Machinery

Via Brancaccio, 11

84018 Scafati (SA) - Italy

+39 (0) 818509368

[email protected]

www.pndsrl.it