Torres Fresh opens third mango farm and new production lines

Fruit Attraction Brazil is not just a trade fair. It is a moment of synergy, new strategic alignments, and human connections that have come together to shape new horizons for Torres Tropical.

© Torres Tropical

"2026 marks our second year participating in Fruit Attraction Brazil," explains Fabricio Torres, General Director of Torres Tropical. "This event represents an opportunity to connect our Torres Fresh and Torres Brazil teams and to network: it is here that ideas take shape and collaborations are strengthened."

This year, however, Torres' presence has taken on additional significance, marking a new phase in the company's development, also driven by the opening of its third mango farm in Brazil. This investment is accompanied by the introduction of new production lines, reflecting a strategy focused on expansion.

A forward-thinking vision

Behind every project lies a clear and defined vision. Salvo Moncada, Purchase Manager at Torres Tropical, represents this approach by building a supply chain with a focus on quality and the ability to anticipate the needs of an evolving market.

This approach translates into operational decisions, with attention to both the figures and the partners involved.

© Torres Tropical

Fabricio Torres and Salvo Moncada

Collaborations that create value

Representing this approach was also Luca Moncada, a member of the Moncada Group, a partner of the company. For them, being a stakeholder is not viewed only from a numerical or contractual perspective, but as the integration of expertise, experience, and shared vision that supports joint development.

© Torres Tropical

Luca Moncada, Fabricio Torres, Salvo Moncada

Fruit Attraction Brazil concludes for Torres Tropical with confirmation that progress is built together, step by step, with teams and partners working toward shared objectives.

© Torres Tropical

For more information:

Torres Tropical

Tel: +31 (0) 85 88 86 242

Email: [email protected]

www.torrestropical.com