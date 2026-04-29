Vietnam grows Miyazaki mangoes at up to US$24 per fruit

A farm on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City has cultivated Miyazaki mangoes and completed its first harvest. The farm, located in An Nhơn Tây Commune, is producing the variety known as Red Sun.

Locally grown fruit is being sold at 20 to 25 per cent of the price of imported mangoes, with a comparable flavour profile, although appearance does not yet match Japanese standards. In Japan, Miyazaki mangoes have reached auction values of around VNĐ100 million, equivalent to about US$4,000 for a pair. In Vietnam, imported fruit has sold for up to VNĐ3.2 million per fruit, or about US$128.

Nguyễn Minh Nhân, a representative of Stellar Orchard Co Ltd, said he began exploring high-value fruit crops four years ago, using greenhouse infrastructure previously dedicated to melon production.

"The more I learned about it, the more interested I became, and I decided to invest in growing it," Nhân said.

The farm has expanded to around 1,500 trees. After initial financial and technical constraints, the first commercial harvest has been completed.

In the first season, more than 400 mangoes were sold. Fruit weighing over 600 grams was priced at VNĐ600,000 per unit, equivalent to about US$24, while fruit of around 400 grams sold for VNĐ300,000, or about US$12. Distribution is directed to consumers and high-end fruit retailers.

Production is managed with yield controls, limiting each tree to five to seven fruits. Cultivation practices focus on sunlight exposure and harvest timing to manage colour development and skin condition.

The farm plans to expand production volumes and improve external quality, while maintaining pricing levels that allow broader market access within Vietnam.

Source: Viet Nam News