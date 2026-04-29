India’s mango exports extend beyond the Alphonso and Kesar varieties

"If you’re looking for a point of difference, give buyers a new mango variety and let their palate decide”

India's mango offering is moving beyond Alphonso and Kesar, as buyers in Europe and the Gulf show growing interest in lesser‑known Indian varieties, says Rituraj Shukla of Vaanya Fruit, the premium mango brand under Nirvana Niche Products Private Limited. "If you're looking for a point of difference, give buyers a mango variety they've never heard of and let their palate decide," he suggests.

"As the season moves south to north, from Kerala's Banganapalle and Sindhura up through Uttar Pradesh's Dashahri and Langda, it opens up a wider range of flavours for specialised markets. It's not just about one or two headline varieties anymore; it's about showcasing the diversity of Indian mangoes," Shukla explains.

© Vaanya Fruit

Describing a "highest quality fruit‑first" venture built on his and the founder's personal passion for mangoes rather than opportunistic trade, Shukla mentions that he travelled extensively across the US, Europe and UAE three years ago to test consumer appetite for Indian mangoes, and found that most buyers only knew Alphonso and Kesar varieties. "That gap led us to bringing the best tasting Indian mangoes to gourmet retailers, high‑end grocery chains and digital‑direct channels."

"When people tried Banganapalle or Chereku Rasalu, their reaction was one of surprise. The colour may look different from the usual red‑fleshed Kent or Peruvian mango, but the flavour speaks for itself," he adds.

© Vaanya Fruit

Last year in Dubai, Vaanya Fruit launched its own webshop and became one of the first to offer multi‑variety Indian mango gift packs, typically featuring seven different types per pack. "For many local buyers, this was their first exposure to Gulab Khas, Amrapali, Mallika, Husnara and other previously unknown varieties. We showcased about 14 different varieties in one season; this year we aim to reach around 25," Shukla shares. They also operate a German‑facing webshop for European buyers, making these premium mango assortments accessible directly to consumers in that market.

In Europe, preferences differ by country. "In Germany, buyers like big mangoes with balanced, not overly sweet, flavour; in France, juiciness and soft texture matter more than size," he notes. "Right now there is no particular star variety because Alphonso got most of the early promotion, but Kesar, Rasalu, Langda, Chausa, Amrapali and many others are all exceptional too in their own way."

"Our mangoes land in German speciality retails and Feinkost stores and fruit aficionados love to pay a premium for high quality; in the UAE, retail prices hover around 60-80 dirhams per kilo. Shukla positions these as premium, niche products for specialised retailers. "Indian mangoes go far beyond a tasty fruit. It's a phenomenon, an experience that is waited upon and celebrated across the Indian Subcontinent. If you're looking for a point of difference, give consumers high quality and variety they've never heard of and let their palate decide."

© Vaanya Fruit

The biggest operational hurdle is air-freight costs this season. "SinceLast year the freight to Europe is almost 2.5 times" he mentions. "Our mangoes move via the APEDA‑certified packhouses that apply vapour‑heat or hot‑water treatment before air shipment. Poor road infrastructure can add stress since a 500‑km trip can take 12 hours instead of 6, and that can directly affect quality but we try and salvage that by using only reefer vehicles"

Vaanya Fruit also uses on‑pack QR‑code traceability. "Each mango's QR code shows the variety, origin, farmer, harvest date, and basic MRL information; a second code in the box guides buyers on ripening and consuming the fruit. People like to know where their mango comes from and how to dig out the best eating experience. That's the kind of value India potentially offers when the conversation shifts from selling fruit by weight to selling stories and experiences."

For more information:

Rituraj Shukla

Nirvana Niche Products Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 81 30 311 015

Tel: +49 1512 2503140

Email: [email protected]

www.vaanyafruit.com

www.vaanyafruit.de