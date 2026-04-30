The opening of Colombia's new Puerto Antioquia port will be a game-changer for Colombian Hass avocados

The opening of Puerto Antioquia is reshaping logistics for Colombian Hass avocados during a pivotal period for the sector's consolidation in international markets. The first container export from this terminal marks a milestone that, according to industry stakeholders, will have lasting effects on competitiveness, transit times, and costs.

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Ricardo Uribe, CEO of Cartama, calls this a 'game changer for the industry', noting its immediate boost to logistics efficiency. This port is more accessible for exporting companies in Antioquia, significantly reducing transit distance from 800 km to 300 km. This shorter route results in quicker travel times and helps maintain the fruit's quality upon arrival, he added.

Road connectivity via the fourth-generation highways, especially the Pacific corridors 1, 2, and 3, strengthens this structural change by enabling a quicker exit from productive zones to the Caribbean. Additionally, the closeness of new packing plants to farms directly improves the product's final quality. "We will have a fresher product on the shelves, with a longer shelf life," Uribe highlighted.

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The impact extends beyond quality, also influencing the cost structure by reducing time and distance. "Surely this will end up being not only a saving in time, but also in costs," he adds, aligning with the sector's need to compete efficiently against other origins like Peru or Chile.

The involvement of international stakeholders in the port's development is key. The investment by CMA CGM and Antioquia businessmen demonstrates a strategic move to enhance the nation's export infrastructure. As noted in the sector, "they made a big bet on this port, and it will bring nothing but benefits for the country, allowing us to be more competitive."

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The Colombian Hass avocado is steadily strengthening its market presence in Europe and the U.S., despite production challenges in 2026. "Weather conditions have cut cross-harvest volumes by 30% to 40%, but a recovery is expected in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, prices have improved compared to last year, surpassing $2 per kilogram in the early months," Uribe stated.

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However, the sector faces structural pressures, including the revaluation of the peso, rising labor costs, and higher agricultural input costs. In this context, logistical efficiency becomes a determining factor. "We have to compete on productivity and quality and be equally or more competitive than other origins," he said.

The opening of Puerto Antioquia marks both an operational upgrade and a strategic shift that could reshape Colombia's export landscape. "Most exporters will use this port," predicts the CEO, viewing it as a new chapter for Colombian Hass avocados in global markets.

For more information:

Ricardo Uribe

Cartama

Colombia

Tel: +57 6044447570

Email: [email protected]

www.cartama.com