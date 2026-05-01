"We are heading for a busy avocado summer"

"The avocado market is heading into what is expected to be a busy summer in terms of volume. There are many promotions underway, and we are all hoping for a similar summer to last year, when large volumes were successfully distributed through almost weekly promotions across the continent," says Joel Pascual of Cartama Europe, who represents the Dutch sales office of Colombia's largest avocado cultivation and export company.

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Joel Pascual visiting the growing site

"Peru is expecting a very strong summer harvest. The crop is projected to be similar to last year's record production, but some of the fruit that went to the North American market last season is likely to be directed to Europe this year. This will result in a generally busier market on our continent," Joel says. "South Africa and Brazil are also expecting large harvests, which are already arriving on the European market. Colombia will have a moderate season, having started earlier than usual, and does not expect any significant peaks at this stage."

© Cartama Europe

© Cartama Europe

"Currently, the European market is experiencing an oversupply of smaller sizes (24 to 32) and a shortage of large and medium sizes (12 to 22). This is a recurring pattern each year, as in the early part of the season in Peru, Colombia, and Brazil, smaller calibers are harvested more intensively, accounting for around 70 per cent of export volume. As the season progresses, from mid-May onwards, this trend will quickly reverse, and larger calibers will become widely available until the end of September," Joel Pascual expects.

"In Colombia, we started our summer season five weeks ago. The fruit has arrived in very good condition and is ripening as expected. We are currently targeting sizes 22 to 32, which is not ideal at this stage of the season, as other origins have the same size profile. However, this will normally change after June, and last year we were able to fill a gap in the market for these sizes in July, August, and September."

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Pallets are checked at Cartama Europe in Den Hoorn

"As for Cartama, we have been very busy recently, with positive developments in logistics. We are finalizing the construction of our new, state-of-the-art packing facility in Tamesis, Antioquia. Last week, we exported the first container of Hass avocados via the new port in Puerto Antioquia. In terms of quality, we continue to use our two-harvest system, which has led to significant improvements in fruit uniformity and ripening," Joel concludes.

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New packing station

For more information:

Joel Pascual

Cartama Europe

Harnaschdreef 10

2635 BT Den Hoorn

Tel: +44 7799 626 655

[email protected]

www.cartamaeurope.com