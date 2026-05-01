Durian sales boom, while blueberry prices rise

This week, durian was the most popular fruit in the wholesale market, with brisk sales. Blueberry prices rose significantly due to reduced arrivals, avocado prices remained high, and South African grapefruit prices declined.

Regarding blueberries, prices had been low earlier due to increased supply, but rose sharply this week. It is understood that reduced supply from orchards in recent days has pushed prices higher. Blueberries sized 15mm+ increased from ¥40–45 (US$5.50–6.20) per box to around ¥55 (US$7.60) per box, while 18mm+ fruit rose from ¥50–60 (US$6.90–8.30) per box to approximately ¥70–75 (US$9.70–10.40) per box.



Left: Thai Monthong durians; Right: Yunnan blueberries

Durian sales were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming holiday, supported by increased arrivals. On the day before the May Day holiday, durian sales accelerated compared with the first half of the week, driving prices higher. Currently, Thai Monthong durians in A6 grade are selling for approximately ¥750–800 (US$103–110) per box, up about ¥50 (US$6.90) per box from the first half of the week, making durian the market's top-selling fruit.

Peruvian avocados remain in strong demand, with #20, #22, and #24 sizes selling for approximately ¥170–175 (US$23.50–24.20) per box.



Left: New Zealand Queen apples; Right: Peruvian avocados

Regarding imported apples, New Zealand Queen apple prices have fallen rapidly, down around 10% compared with the previous two weeks. According to traders, many batches arriving this week have less vibrant red coloration and a noticeably sour taste, which has weighed on prices. Among Gala apples, some batches lack crispness and have poor storage performance. Some traders also noted that certain batches of Sonya apples arriving this week are rounder than usual, lacking their characteristic elongated shape. Traders stated that overall, due to current arrival conditions and market demand, apple prices and sales have stabilized.



Left: Grapefruits from different origins; Right: Chilean Purple Honey plums

South African grapefruit prices have declined due to increased arrivals, with mainstream prices at approximately ¥170–190 (US$23.50–26.20) per box, down from over ¥200 (US$27.60) two weeks ago.

Regarding Chilean stone fruit, the most abundant varieties currently available are Crimson Fall and Purple Honey plums. Traders noted that Purple Honey plums are selling well due to their sweetness.