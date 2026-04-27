Florida-grown Thai guava season kicks off

The Florida Thai guava season has officially started. Tropical fruit grower and importer Tierra Suelta produces the crunchy, tropical fruit at its home ranch in Homestead, Florida.

This fruit is known for its subtle sweetness and crisp, apple-like texture—making it a versatile option that appeals to a range of shoppers. Its firm texture makes it an item ready for snacking that encourages repeat purchases, while also pairing well with flavor enhancers like chili-lime seasoning, creating cross merchandising opportunities that can increase basket size.

Unlike traditional soft guava varieties, Thai guava can be merchandised as a ready-to-eat snack fruit and used across multiple retail applications, including fresh-cut programs, grab-and-go packs and tropical displays.

© Tierra Suelta

L: Adrian Abreu; R: Thai guava, which the company grows, packs and ships from its on-site 15,000- square-foot Primus-certified warehouse.

"Our Thai guava is farmed on 250-acres of family-owned land with a full-time agronomist watching over every crop," said Adrian Abreu, CEO. "The result is a consistently high-quality harvest of crunchy, tart fruit that's fresh, flavorful and hits its peak season in late summer when consumers crave a crisp, refreshing snack. For retailers, it's an approachable tropical item that's easy to merchandise and resonates across diverse consumer groups."

The company's Thai guava is not only grown in Florida, it's also packed and shipped from the farm's on-site 15,000- square-foot Primus-certified warehouse. The fruit is harvested six days per week and pre-cooled to enhance taste, extend shelf-life and reduce shrink. Maintaining cold-chain integrity throughout the process supports consistent quality, strong shelf performance and reduced handling risk at store level.

Domestic production in South Florida allows the company to offer shorter lead times, reliable supply and a local sourcing story that aligns with retailer demand for regionally grown products.

Thai guava is also resonating with consumers. According to a March 2026 report from Business Research Insights, the global guava market will continue to expand through 2035. A similar report from 360 Research Reports notes that between 2019–2024, U.S. consumption rose 19 percent, with demand from Hispanic and Asian communities leading the charge. Its mild flavor and crisp texture also make it an accessible entry point for mainstream shoppers seeking healthy snack alternatives.

As a vertically integrated farm, the company provides an abundant supply of Thai guava, dragon fruit, star fruit, mamey sapote and other specialty items throughout the year. The company's customized packaging, merchandising support, shopper information and private label programs help retailers drive trial, increase velocity and support category growth.

For more information:

Tierra Suelta

Tel: +1 (954) 865-1254

[email protected]

https://tstropicals.com/