Coconut drink named one of best new products of 2026

Sillies™ Pop-Top Party Coconuts™ were named one of the best new products of 2026 by Progressive Grocer. Now in its 22nd year, the list of Editor's Picks spans 68 products across fresh produce, frozen food, beverages, snacks and household essentials. The list highlights new, innovative products and trends in CPG and food retail.

Progressive Grocer notes that Sillies coconuts integrate into retailers' existing produce sets with eye-catching packaging and clear messaging, piquing shopper curiosity with visually driven, experience-oriented fruit.

Sillies Pop-Top Party Coconuts have an easy pop-top opening so consumers can drink coconut water straight from the shell.

The attention comes as fresh coconuts are growing at 31.7 percent in dollar sales year over year, compared to 8.6 percent for the total tropical fruit category. An increase in unit sales of 14.8 percent, indicates real demand growth, and not a price driven spike. Coconut sales have reached approximately $39 million in annual retail sales.

© Frieda’s Branded Produce

Frieda's Branded Produce is the number one branded coconut in the U.S., growing six times faster than the category and 8.4 times faster than the next leading competitor. In a market focused on selling more units, its coconuts sell almost 20 percent faster than the overall category, and almost 80 percent faster than the next leading competitor*.

Despite that growth, fresh coconuts remain underdeveloped at retail. Inconsistent execution, limited branding and a lack of consumer education have traditionally held the category from reaching its full potential.

"Frieda's go-to-market strategy has always focused on giving consumers a great experience when eating fresh, "said Alex Jackson, VP of sales and marketing for Frieda's Branded Produce. "For us, branding has always been more than a logo and label design; it is the way we engage with and inspire the consumer, delighting them as they try something new. Sillies Pop-Top Party Coconuts continue that tradition of bringing interesting produce to the shelf by making it enjoyable and accessible."

Consumer interest in tropical fruit, functional beverages and hydration continues to grow. The Sillies format covers all three, with delicious, high-quality fruit and packaging that communicates convenience.

Sillies Pop-Top Party Coconuts are available in select stores that carry the company's products. Retailers and buyers can contact the company directly for distribution and merchandising information.

Circana, Total U.S. multi-outlet (MULO), latest 52 weeks ending March 28, 2026.

* Sales, unit and volume growth, year over year; unit velocity and growth, YOY.

For more information:

Alex Jackson

Frieda's

https://www.friedas.com/