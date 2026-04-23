U.S. produce markets show mixed trends across berries and tomatoes

Supply patterns across major fruit and vegetable categories in the U.S. are showing mixed developments as seasonal transitions progress, with shifting volumes and price movements across several commodities.

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Asparagus

Volumes from Mexico through Arizona, California, and Texas are expected to remain steady, with light harvests beginning in Baja California. In Washington's Walla Walla District and Lower Yakima Valley, production is increasing seasonally, although supplies remain limited. Quality is reported as generally good.

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Avocado

Supply from Mexico through Texas is expected to decline slightly, with active trading and lower prices for smaller sizes. In contrast, movement from California's South District is increasing, with active trading and higher prices for most sizes. Overall, the market shows varied price trends depending on size and origin.

Blueberry

Supply from Mexico is steady, though trading has slowed and prices have eased. Florida shipments are stable with slightly lower pricing, while Georgia volumes are increasing seasonally. Imports from Peru and Chile are declining, with insufficient supply to establish a consistent market.

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Cucumber

Volumes from Mexico through Nogales are rising slightly, with lower prices and variable quality. Shipments through Texas remain stable but also show declining prices. The Florida supply is steady, with slower trading and generally good quality. Additional Mexican supply through Otay Mesa is expected to increase, though volumes remain limited.

Green bell pepper

Supply from Nogales is decreasing due to limited availability, while Florida shipments remain stable with lower prices. In California's Coachella Valley, production is increasing, although prices are also trending lower despite generally good quality.

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Strawberry

Supply from Santa Maria is steady, while Oxnard volumes are declining seasonally. Salinas-Watsonville production is increasing, supporting slightly higher prices. Mexican supply through Otay Mesa remains stable with unchanged pricing. Quality is variable across regions, with some fruit diverted to processing.

Tomato

Supply from Mexico through Texas remains stable but limited, with active trading and slightly higher prices. Nogales volumes are declining with very tight availability, while Otay Mesa shipments are expected to increase as more suppliers enter the market.

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