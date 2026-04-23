Slow campaign for Kenyan avocados in the European market

The Kenyan avocado season is progressing slowly due to strong competition and complicated logistics, according to Miqdad Hassan Nandwa, CEO of Fawakih, a producer and exporter of exotic fruits.

"We are able to export to the Middle East, China, India, and Turkey. The most in-demand variety in these markets is the Fuerte, in medium and small sizes. Demand is fairly good, and the season is going well in these markets," said Mr. Nandwa.

However, in the European market, the logistical challenges faced by Kenyan exporters are compounded by the strong presence of Peruvian avocados. The exporter stated: "The season is slow in European market because there are very large volumes coming from Peru. Here we are talking about Hass avocados."

Contract prices are roughly at the same level as last season, according to the exporter, although open-market prices are lower, according to Nandwa.

The Kenyan avocado export season began under challenging geopolitical and logistical conditions, primarily due to the conflict in the Middle East, which is disrupting key shipping routes such as the Red Sea and driving up air freight costs. Exports to Asia, however, remain strong, helping to offset the difficulties encountered in other regions.

Despite sluggish demand in the European market, prices for Kenyan avocados are holding steady thanks to strong demand in the local market from processing mills.

For more information:

Elmiqdad Hassan Nandwa

Fawakih

Tel: +254 729 226831

[email protected]

www.fawakihimportandexport.co.ke