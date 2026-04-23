Management contract awarded for Madagascar lychee exports to Europe

Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero"), a company in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, through its subsidiary Simba S.p.A., has been appointed by the Groupement des Exportateurs de Litchis (GEL - the organization responsible for coordinating the sector) to manage the export campaign of Madagascar lychees.

With the award of this contract, Orsero Group becomes one of the two exclusive operators for the import and distribution of Madagascar lychees in Europe. This strategic role, with a particular focus on the French market - the main country of consumption - further strengthens the Group's leadership in exotic products and consolidates its presence in high-value-added sustainable supply chains.

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Madagascar is the world's third-largest producer of lychees and the first exporter to Europe, its main end market, with approximately 15,000 tonnes marketed between December and January, coinciding with the peak in demand during the year-end holiday season.

The lychee supply chain in Madagascar is based on an extensive network of producers.

Coordination provided by GEL ensures quality, traceability, and compliance with international requirements. It stands out for its high quality standards and for a development model founded on the principles of sustainable agriculture - food safety, environmental protection, and responsible working conditions - supported by Global G.A.P. (GRASP) and Fairtrade certifications validated by Flocert.

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Raffaella Orsero, Vice President and CEO of Orsero, and Matteo Colombini, Co-CEO and CFO, commented: "We are extremely proud to have secured this contract and honored by the trust that the Association of Lychee Exporters has placed in us. We are highly motivated and determined to build a strong and sustainable partnership with Malagasy producers, based on trust, shared values, and mutual development. Our goal is to promote a product of excellence, such as the Madagascar lychee in European markets, ensuring not only quality but also a long-term vision for the sector and a concrete commitment to continuity, reliability, and product and service standards that meet our customers' expectations."

© OrseroFor more information:

Angelo Brunello

Orsero

Tel: +39 (0) 2 77877580

Email: [email protected]

www.orserogroup.it