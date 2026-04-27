"Our aim is to offer a promising product capable of creating value throughout the chain"

Kikokà yellow kiwis continue to develop and will be present at MedFEL 2026, on April 28th and 29th in Perpignan. This event will allow professionals of the sector to discover or rediscover this variety at a time when the yellow kiwi segment continues to develop and gain market visibility.

© Rivoira

A variety in line with the growing popularity of yellow kiwis

With its golden flesh and balanced flavor profile, Kikokà meets new consumer expectations. "Its sweet, fragrant flavor makes it an accessible and distinctive fruit," explains Nathalie Bonnet. "In a market historically dominated by green kiwis, yellow varieties are gradually gaining ground, attracting consumers looking for novelty and different taste experiences. Kikokà is fully in line with this diversification drive, offering a credible, high-quality alternative."

MedFEL, a strategic showcase for the sector

Taking part in MedFEL is a key opportunity to strengthen links with professionals in the sector. "Producers, distributors, and players of the sector will be able to talk directly to the teams present to find out more about production conditions, the development of the variety, and its marketing prospects. This event is an ideal opportunity to present our work in concrete terms and share our vision of the market."

A tasting highlight

The high point of this presence will be a tasting organized on the 28th of April at 5 pm at the Domaine des Coteaux booth. This convivial event will enable visitors to discover the organoleptic qualities of Kikokà and to get a clear idea of its potential on the shelves. It is a chance to talk directly to the people involved in its development, and one that is essential to help it establish itself on the market.

Structuring and promoting a differentiating offer

By putting Kikokà in the spotlight, we are confirming our ambitions: to raise our profile and build a sustainable sector. At a time when differentiation is becoming a strategic lever for producers, this variety appears to be a promising way forward. "Our aim is to offer a promising product capable of creating value throughout the chain," according to Nathalie Bonnet.

For more information:

Nathalie BONNET

Domaine des Coteaux

https://innatis.com/nos-societes/domaine-des-coteaux/