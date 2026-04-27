Avocado prices remain high, while durian prices decline slightly

Peruvian avocado prices remain elevated, with #20, #22, and #24 sizes selling for approximately ¥180 per box (US$25). According to traders, the price increase is mainly due to lower arrival volumes. During the same period last year, the same sizes were priced at only around ¥70–80 per box (US$10–11), as more traders had placed orders and arrivals were significantly higher. Affected by the unfavorable market conditions seen at this time last year, fewer traders placed orders this season, resulting in reduced arrivals and a continued rise in prices. Currently, the quality of arriving fruit varies by batch.



Left: Thai Monthong durians; Right: Peruvian avocados

Imported durian remains one of the most sought-after fruits in the market, with overall arrivals continuing to increase. The price of Thai Monthong durian in A6 grade has declined slightly from last week due to increased supply, with mainstream prices at around ¥720–780 per box (US$100–108). Some traders stated that current quality and sales are good, although sales were even stronger last week. Last week, limited arrivals supported brisk sales, with most stock sold out during the morning trading session.

Regarding grapefruits, in addition to newly arrived South African grapefruits, a small quantity of Egyptian grapefruits has also entered the market, priced at approximately ¥160 per box (US$22), similar to Chinese grapefruits. Some vendors noted that the quality of the arriving Egyptian grapefruits was not ideal, while Chinese grapefruits at the same price offered better quality; as a result, buyers showed a stronger preference for the domestic product.



Left: Egyptian grapefruits; Right: Chinese grapefruits

American oranges are currently priced at approximately ¥500–530 per box (US$69–73). Traders stated that prices are similar to the same period last year, but the overall quality of the arriving oranges is significantly lower than in previous years, mainly due to insufficient firmness, possibly linked to excessive rainfall in the production areas.

Chinese blueberry prices and sales have remained relatively stable in recent weeks. It is understood that the L25 variety is nearing the end of its season, with arrivals gradually declining; F6 and L11 are currently the dominant varieties on the market. Due to the generally lower price levels, blueberries are being more readily accepted by the market, resulting in relatively strong sales.



Left: Chinese blueberries; Right: Thai coconuts

Thai coconut prices are gradually rising, particularly for large-sized fruit. Traders noted that recent increases in harvesting and shipping costs at origin have pushed up overall coconut costs. Currently, mainstream prices for large-sized coconuts are around ¥65–70 per box (US$9–10), with some brands selling at even higher prices due to cost pressures. Traders added that price increases for medium, small, and king coconut sizes have been more limited, prompting some buyers to shift purchases toward these sizes.