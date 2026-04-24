Bangladeshi mango production set for 25% jump amid rising export challenges

Bangladesh's mango farmers are bracing for a record 2026 season with production expected to surge 25% to 2.7 million tons across 204,000 hectares this season, but inflated airfreight costs threaten to derail exports, says Mohammad Kanchan Mia of Arot Agro BD. "Last year we hit 2.2 million tons across the typical May-October season, yet farmers and traders made no profit due to rising production costs, energy prices, and geopolitical disruptions," he explains, noting early Satkhira mangoes are already reaching local markets.

© Aarot Agro BD

Premium export varieties like sweet hybrid Amrupali, richly flavored Himshagar or Khirsapat, and large late-season Fazli dominate from key producing regions like Sapahar, Kansat, Chapainawabganj, Satkhira, Chittagong Hill Tracts, and Rangamati. "Mangoes grown in these regions adhere to strict Global GAP standards with pesticide-free processes and proper soil management that meet international compliance," Mohammed emphasizes, highlighting that they offer good taste and sweetness. "Arot Agro adopts a multi-farm approach to capture each area's quality strengths in size, brix, appearance, and shelf-life."

For now, export viability appears weak as freight costs have nearly doubled, Mohammed mentions. "Middle East airfreight costs have climbed 30% to USD 1.5-2.2 per kg, Europe or UK destinations are 55% higher at USD 5-5.3 per kg, and sea containers to the Middle East jumped from USD 2,800 to USD 6,200-6,400. "My export business is nearly wiped out with the war, as airfreight rates have surged so much that business has come to a halt," he adds.

© Aarot Agro BD

These costs position Bangladesh mangoes as uncompetitive against lower-cost Indian and Pakistani fruit. "GAP-compliant mangoes carry high production costs, but current freight makes profitability impossible," Mohammed notes. Arot Agro's will look to send to Europe, including the UK, Italy, and France; Japan, Australia, UAE, and Qatar, where he sees demand for Bangladeshi mango varieties like Khirsapat, Gopalbhog, Fazli, Himsagar, and Amrapali gain traction, while new varieties like Bari 4 also get noticed.

"The Bangladeshi government is in talks with airlines to smooth cargo flights ahead of the peak season. If logistics stabilize, Bangladesh has ample mangoes to supply even to premium markets," Mohammed concludes, hoping that this bumper crop delivers profit rather than more losses.

For more information:

Mohammad Kanchan Miah

Aarot Agro BD

Tel: +880 1724-284888

Email: [email protected]

www.aarotagronbd.com