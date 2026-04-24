“Weather has much more of an impact than anything else”

Canada relies heavily on imports for fresh produce, as its colder climate limits domestic production. Montreal-based wholesaler Canadawide sources fruits and vegetables globally and is experiencing a mix of challenges and weather-driven disruptions.

Let's start with the current geopolitical landscape. How much is the sourcing of fruits and vegetables impacted? Geopolitical tensions have had little effect on sourcing. "It is not currently having an impact on any of the products we import," says Chris Sarantis of Canadawide. The company continues to bring in large volumes from Europe, South Africa, South America and Asia without major issues. However, the service level from shipping lines remains inconsistent, with delays still common.

Fuel surcharges are having a more direct impact. Rates vary by carrier and service route but are increasing overall costs. "Besides that, it is pretty much business as usual in terms of getting product to Canada," Sarantis said.

© Canadawide Fruit Wholesalers, Inc.

Impact of weather on lemons

However, the most significant impact on the supply chain is caused by weather conditions in the different growing regions. Canadawide sources lemons from California, Spain, Egypt, Argentina, and South Africa. Heavy rains in Argentina delayed the start of the season, while rainfall in northern South Africa slowed loading. "This is causing later arrivals of lemons into our marketplace," says Sarantis.

Overall, supply of lemons is lower and with Europe and Russia willing to pay high prices, lemons have been lacking in other markets. "To get lemons to the Canadian market, we need to pay about 10 to 15 percent more. During a season like this, diversified sourcing is crucial and helps us stay ahead of any supply issues."

It is a similar story with tables grapes as Chile is having issues with consistent quality. It will take another month before the first arrivals from Mexico's main grape season come in, so supply in North America is much smaller than it usually is this time of year. With less product being available in North America, prices are increasing.

© Canadawide Fruit Wholesalers, Inc.

Cherries and stone fruit

Canadawide also has a significant cherry and stone fruit program from California and the Northwest. Excellent weather led to an early start and initial outlook was favorable. However, recent rain and hail have created uncertainty, with damage still under review. The season is now expected to end earlier than usual.

Washington, the next key region, is expected to start late due to frost affecting early varieties. "It appears there will be no overlap between the two growing regions and this is important in keeping the momentum going," Sarantis explains.

"Overall, I feel that weather has much more of an impact on supply, availability, and pricing than anything else," he said.

© Canadawide Fruit Wholesalers, Inc.

Promotions on specialty items

Seasonal items like cherries and stone fruit remain in high demand, driven by freshness and appearance. Retailers are also expanding specialty fruit promotions. "We are seeing more specialty items promoted by major retailers in Canada," says Sarantis. Dragon fruit, passion fruit, lychees, and longan from countries like Colombia and Ecuador and Asia are seeing good activity. The good news is that these exotic items don't seem to take away from regular products like berries. With the Canadian economy still struggling, consumers are looking for value and retailers seem to be focused on offering products at the right price point, providing opportunities for promotions.

CPMA

To meet the Canadawide team and learn more, visit booth #1311 at CPMA in Toronto next week.

© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

The Canadawide team at CPMA 2025.

For more information:

Chris Sarantis

Canadawide

Tel: (514) 382-3232

[email protected]

www.canadwidefruits.com