"We want to start working with frozen products and pulp made from discarded fruit"

With over fifty years of experience, Agrícola San Mateo has expanded from production to export and marketing. "We are a Peruvian company with a family tradition. We began our operations more than 50 years ago in fruit production," stated Gustavo Pérez Flores.

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According to Pérez Flores, the company currently focuses on tropical fruits such as custard apple, granadilla, passion fruit, prickly pear, and tumbo, which are notable for their organoleptic qualities. "Our priority is to produce a high-quality product that reaches the end consumer in excellent condition, with great flavor, optimal Brix level, and durability," he stated.

© Agrícola San MateoAlthough the company is active in Spain and Italy, it aims to expand into Central Europe. "We haven't yet entered Central Europe; we want to reach the German market, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France," he stated.

Entry into these markets is happening gradually, with small volumes and air shipping. "We are talking about 400 to 500 kilos per week for each product, on an aggressive projection," he said. This strategy reflects the niche status of these products in Europe.

In this sense, the sales strategy focuses on specialized shops and supermarkets, targeting consumers familiar with this type of fruit. "These products are not in great demand; they are small markets, so we are working to introduce them little by little," he added.

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The production of these fruits is highly dependent on the weather. Pérez Flores notes that rainfall directly affects flowering and yields. "A strong rainy season results in low production, but during dry periods, flowering improves," he stated.

He also emphasized that Peru maintains strict phytosanitary control through robust standards. "We have a comprehensive pest control system that ensures consistent production," he stated.

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In addition to fresh produce, the company is exploring options to diversify into processed items. "We want to start working with frozen products and pulp, utilizing discarded fruit," he said.

Over the next few years, the company plans to grow steadily, with initial shipments of 1 pallet per product per week. "The goal is to start with one pallet per product per week and, based on quality, move toward larger volumes," he concluded.

For more information:

Gustavo Pérez Flores

Agrícola San Mateo

Peru

Tel: +51 956 272 649

Email: [email protected]

www.agricolasanmateo.com