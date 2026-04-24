"Egyptian Valencias 30-40% cheaper in India compared to last year"

Egyptian Valencia oranges are arriving 30-40% cheaper in India compared with last year's post-Ramadan price spike, says Arun Uttamchandani of Mumbai-based Pushpbhuj Impex. "This year looks fantastic compared to the previous season, when crop infections and domestic juice companies drove prices way too high."

Arun says he has imported several containers this month, 50% at Nhava Sheva in Mumbai and the balance to Chennai port. "We have received positive feedback on quality and size. Typically, tier-1 cities favour premium 72-80 count sizes while smaller juicing outfits opt for 100 count fruit. 72 and 80 fall into the premium category with different pricing," he notes.

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Asia now sees diverted Egyptian volumes as Middle East imports slow due to ongoing war disruptions. "UAE markets that took Egyptian citrus are now trucking in supplies locally, so the rest is being diverted to Asian markets. In India, stable pricing prevails despite summer mango dominance, with oranges ranking second for household juice consumption. Two things drive summer demand, mangoes first, then orange juice, as everyone consumes extra fluids in the heat," Arun explains.

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However, shipments are witnessing serious delays since direct 21-24 day sailings have stopped, funneling all Egyptian citrus through Sri Lanka's Colombo port. "Weekly one-two container shippers are piling up together. For instance, three of my containers landed at once. Fortunately, pre-orders ensure timely market absorption."

© Pushpbhuj Impex

The Egyptian season ends late May with the South African transition looming. "The focus stays on Valencias for their juicing quality and longer shelf life as they can be stored up to 1.5 months damage-free, while thin-skinned navels can rot overnight if not handled or stored well," Arun notes.

Looking ahead, Pushpbhuj plans to bring South African mandarins post-China season. "South African quality beats Egyptian mandarins that suffer 25% dry matter issues. We've done well there before and plan volumes after China ends. Demand really picks up in June as Egypt wraps and mangoes fade with rains," Arun concludes.

For more information:

Arun Uttamchandani

Pushpbhuj Impex

Tel: +91 9892111902

Email: [email protected]