South African grapefruits arrive earlier, while Queen apple supply increases

New Zealand Queen apples began arriving last week, with supply increasing further this week. Currently, size #90 apples are selling for approximately ¥400 (US$2.80) per box, while sizes #100, #110, and #120 are priced at around ¥340–370 (US$2.38–2.59) per box. Traders noted that when the apples first arrived last week, many sizes were priced above ¥400 (US$2.80) per box, but prices have declined rapidly this week as supply increased.

South African grapefruits have also entered the market about ten days earlier than usual and are currently priced at approximately ¥250 (US$1.75) per box.



Left: South African grapefruits; Right: New Zealand Queen apples

As for Egyptian oranges, high-quality fruit is priced at around ¥130 (US$0.91) per box, while mainstream prices range between ¥100–120 (US$0.70–0.84) per box, lower than last year's levels. Traders noted that Egyptian oranges have not performed as strongly in the Chinese market as in other markets in recent years, resulting in generally lower import volumes this season. While import costs remain high, it has been difficult to push up prices. One key reason is that Egyptian oranges are mainly used in the tea beverage sector. In recent years, China's domestic orange production has been abundant, with a long supply season and relatively low prices, leading tea shops to increasingly use locally produced oranges, which has negatively affected the sales of Egyptian oranges. Regarding Egyptian grapefruits, traders reported that some shipments arrived earlier, followed by a temporary supply gap, with new arrivals coming in recently. However, overall volumes remain limited, and quality has been inconsistent, affecting both prices and sales.



Left: Black Diamond cherries; Right: Chilean pluots

The New Zealand golden kiwifruit season has been underway for about half a month. According to traders, prices for golden kiwifruit this year are approximately ¥5–10 (US$0.04–0.07) per box lower than last year. Notably, sales of red kiwifruit have improved significantly following changes in packaging. Traders explained that last year, red kiwifruit was typically packed with six fruits per box, which many customers felt was too large in quantity and too high in total price, making sales difficult. This year, the fruit is packed in smaller boxes of three to four pieces, reducing the overall price per box and making it more attractive to buyers, thereby boosting sales.

Regarding blueberries, the L25 variety (18mm+) is currently priced at approximately ¥50–55 (US$0.35–0.39) per box, while the 14mm+ size is around ¥40–45 (US$0.28–0.32) per box. The L11 variety is about ¥5 (US$0.04) per box cheaper than L25. Prices are even lower in Guangdong. It is understood that the 18mm+ size is currently the most popular among buyers.



Left: Blueberries; Right: Thai Monthong durians

The arrival volume of Thai Monthong durians has increased significantly this week compared to last week. After exceeding ¥1,000 (US$7.00) per box last week due to limited supply, the current mainstream price for A6 grade is around ¥800 (US$5.60) per box, lower than during the same period last year. Prices for A-grade Kradum Thong durians have also declined compared with last week. Meanwhile, both foot traffic and trading volumes in the durian market area continue to rise.

Regarding Dalian cherries, some traders reported that the Black Diamond variety is performing relatively well, currently selling for approximately ¥650 (US$4.55) per box for a 4 kg package, although overall arrivals remain limited. Traders noted that Black Diamond is positioned as a premium product, and due to its excellent flavor, firmness, and overall quality, it continues to sell steadily despite its high price.