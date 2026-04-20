Sicilian Rhaetus melon in the spotlight for its new campaign, with attention also to table grapes

"The final stage of the citrus fruit campaign has seen consistent market demand, as well as some weather-related issues in Sicily in recent months," he says. These comments come from Alessandro Barbera, owner and general manager of the Mediterranean company, which is based on the slopes of Mount Etna and specializes in producing and marketing high-quality Sicilian fruit.

"The blood orange campaign ended a few weeks early with lower quantities than expected, but the quality was excellent," he continues. This result was made possible by intensified quality control, which increased waste products by 40 percent.

In order to ensure quality, the high rejection rate was an effective response to a potentially critical situation. "Speaking of critical issues," the manager adds, "we are concerned about the increase in fuel costs, which clearly impacts transport costs. Currently, we are trying to offset the increase in costs as best we can, but it is an issue that we cannot underestimate. Updates in this regard will only come from the market's general reaction, step by step."

Meanwhile, the strike by road hauliers against high fuel prices is causing serious problems and significantly impacting Sicilian producers, who are the most vulnerable in this situation. "They should concentrate their protests on the main junctions of the national transport networks, as their French colleagues do when they block the main arteries from Paris," adds Alessandro Barbera. By protesting in this way, they are unfairly hurting Sicilian producers and causing enormous damage to the fruit and vegetable supply chain. This is blocking our early production and marketing of ripe melons. In any case, we must be patient in the hope that the state will agree to their demands."

From 21 to 23 April, we will be at Macfrut in the Region of Sicily's exhibition area. The Region of Sicily is a partner of the event. You can find us in Area D1, Stand 067/107. The fair provides a strategic opportunity to meet with buyers and industry professionals, review the main production campaigns, and discuss prospects for the upcoming summer season. It is also an opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Italian market and connect with partners and stakeholders."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

Start of the harvest season

The manager says, "Demand for our Sicilian melons is extraordinary. We grow them in innovative, medium-sized tunnels that are four meters wide and two meters high. These polytunnels are made with advanced plastic film that filters UV rays, protecting the plants and fruit from sun damage. This method preserves the quality of the product and enables it to ripen earlier, making it available on the market in early spring."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

"The Rimini trade fair will be an opportunity to share with our trade partners the table grape harvest schedule, which is expected to begin in early June with the earliest seeded and seedless varieties, depending on the weather in the coming weeks."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

"Environmental sustainability is a hallmark of all our branded production," concludes Alessandro Barbera. In our citrus groves, we use an innovative system that monitors weather conditions and humidity levels. This system is combined with a modern drip sub-irrigation system. Together, these systems reduce water consumption by about 30 percent, providing the plants with the correct amount of water and saving approximately 94 million liters each year."

For more information:

Alessandro Barbera

Barbera International

Via Catania, 7

95031 Adrano (CT) - Italy

+39 095 760 1071

[email protected]

www.barbera-international.com